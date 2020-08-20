New state cases fall, but goals not met

Indiana's new coronavirus cases declined sharply Wednesday, but the number likely reflects lower numbers of tests being performed, the state health commissioner said Wednesday during Gov. Eric Holcomb's weekly COVID-19 briefing.

Among key points of the wide-ranging briefing: Indiana is joining a federal coronavirus relief program providing an additional $300 a week in unemployment benefits; the state is closer to an online virus tracking site for schools; and a deadline is nearing to apply for rent relief.

And, said Dr. Kristina Box, state health commissioner, several measures of the pandemic's scope in the Hoosier State still aren't what officials would like to see.

Box said 506 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total to 82,336. Wednesday's new number is just under half of the 1,079 cases reported five days ago as the state's second-highest one-day total. Three times in the last week, daily cases stood at more than 1,000.

The dip in the number of cases likely came from lower numbers of tests performed, Box said. Those numbers fluctuate, and reported numbers on Wednesdays tend to come from tests performed during slower weekend periods, she said.

Box said she'd like to see improvement in the state's positivity rates and number of tests performed.

“Currently, we are seeing the seven-day positivity rate staying relatively stable at 7.7%, but we are not seeing the declines we would like to see,” she said. The rate typically recommended for safer reopening is 5%, and the state's overall positivity rate is 8.8%.

Some counties in northeast Indiana have higher seven-day rates, including Allen County at 13.2%, Noble at 11.1%, Wabash at 10.5% and LaGrange at 10.2%.

Adams County, where a mandatory mask order went into effect his week, still leads the state as of Wednesday with a seven-day rate of 23.3%.

Box said she'd also like to see hospitalizations decline. Although about 34% of intensive care beds remain available, “our hospital numbers are still well above where we were at our low point in late June,” Box said.

The state Wednesday reported an additional 14 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 2,968, plus 212 deaths likely caused by the illness. Allen County reported one additional death and 28 more cases, bringing the total to 4,425 cases and 169 deaths.

In other developments:

• State health officials are working on an online dashboard to track COVID-19 cases in schools and provide that information to the public, Box said. The state is obtaining school roster data from the state education department and should be able to cross-check with COVID-19 test data. There will also be a way for schools to quickly report cases to health officials. The goal is to have the system ready by the end of September, she said.

• Indiana will join a program sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide $300 a week to people unemployed because of COVID-19. The program replaces the previous $600 in weekly federal relief, officials said. The program will supplement the average $280 a week in state unemployment benefits, Holcomb said. Indiana payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1, but it likely will take two to four weeks for the program to start because of computer compatibility issues.

• More than 30,000 people have applied for the state's rental assistance program, with more than $1 million sent to participating landlords since the first week of August. The deadline for applying is Aug. 26. Renters who live outside Marion County are eligible.

• The Governor's Emergency Education Relief grants are being sent out, with $61 million aimed at benefiting 670,000 Indiana students in public and nonpublic schools with technology improvements. The state has delivered 2.4 million masks to schools, along with hand sanitizer, the governor said.

