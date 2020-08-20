Numbers down as job fair goes online

The coronavirus pandemic forced U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, Purdue University Fort Wayne and WorkOne Northeast to move their yearly job fair online Wednesday.

Organizers seemed confident they could pull it off, saying that more 40 employers with 1,036 job openings had registered to participate.

“We wanted to make every attempt to make this work because of the feedback that we get every single year after a job fair. To me, if one constituent comes along and says that they found a better job, then this was well worth the effort,” Banks, R-3rd, said in an online news conference before the three-hour job fair.

“I imagine that there will be many more than that, with over a thousand available jobs that are being advertised and the significant amount of participation that we expect online virtually,” he said.

But the numbers didn't pan out as projected. Banks' office later reported that 29 employers with at least 745 job openings participated, and 147 online visitors applied for jobs.

For comparison's sake, 79 employers with 2,072 job openings were to attend last year's in-person job fair at PFW, when Allen County's unemployment rate was 3.2%. The latest reported unemployment rate was 12% in June.

The fair is typically conducted at a ballroom in the Walb Student Union. In August 2009, during the last recession, about 50 employers with 920 jobs showed up for the event, which attracted more than 1,300 job hunters, The Journal Gazette reported at the time. Unemployment then was 10.5%.

“We know there are many people in our communities who have faced employment challenges and are looking for opportunities to get their lives back on track,” said Edmond O'Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works, during the pre-fair news conference Wednesday. Northeast Indiana Works operates the career center WorkOne Northeast.

PFW Chancellor Ronald Elsenbaumer said, “With job fairs of this nature, we want to help position northeast Indiana for the strongest recovery possible.”

Elsenbaumer said the school could not play host to an in-person job fair this summer because its coronavirus policy limits the number of outside visitors on campus to 25 at a time.

“All of our venues on campus that are large venues are being utilized for classroom spaces to allow for our students to be socially distanced appropriately while they're still in person on campus,” he said. The fall semester at PFW is scheduled to begin Monday.

Banks' office said employers from 10 counties in northeast Indiana participated in the job fair. Their job openings are in a wide variety of business and industry sectors.

“Is it a perfect solution to performing a job fair?” Banks asked before the online event. “Of course not, but I appreciate the heroic effort here on the part of Purdue Fort Wayne and WorkOne and my staff to try to put something together that we hope will work.”

Evan Bayh launched the job fair in 2003 when he was a U.S. senator from Indiana. Marlin Stutzman took it over when he represented northeast Indiana in Congress from 2011 through 2016, and Banks has sponsored it since 2017.

