Southeast strategy up for review

Fort Wayne residents will soon be able to review and comment on a draft of the city's southeast strategy update, officials said in a news release Wednesday.

The recommendations were developed by the city's Planning and Policy Department, with City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker and an advisory committee of southeast-area community leaders. Hundreds of residents also provided input through a series of engagement events held in October.

The updated strategy will be available for public review starting Aug. 26.

“I am thankful the community's joint efforts have led us to an updated strategy to advance economic development southeast,” Tucker, D-6th, said in a statement. “Now that the plans have been drawn, we as a city must commit to seeing the visions to completion.”

The recommendations will be discussed during a Facebook Live event at 6 p.m. Aug. 26. The event will be hosted on Tucker's Facebook page, on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods Facebook page. The event will also be broadcast live on City TV and online at afw.viebit.com.

The updated strategy modifies a 2007 plan that focused mainly on residential development. Officials say the updated plan “provides recommendations and action steps that focus on economic development, housing, transportation and infrastructure, community pride, public spaces and zoning.”

Recommendations included in the updated strategy:

• Focus investment in four key southeast locations, including the Southtown area, the McKinnie Street and South Anthony Boulevard area, the Pontiac Street corridor from South Calhoun Street to South Anthony Boulevard, and the Calhoun Street corridor from Grand Street to Pontiac Street.

• Enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing access to low-interest loans and grants, real estate options for start-ups and education opportunities for small business owners.

• Pursue rezoning for four southeast locations – Calhoun Street from Grand Street to Pontiac Street, Pontiac Street from south Calhoun Street to South Anthony Boulevard, the area around Southgate Plaza and Decatur Road, and the Southtown area. The rezoning efforts would involve eliminating non-compatible uses near residential areas.

• Leverage existing resources and create new mechanisms to support small retail businesses. The plan also recommends pursuing establishment of a CDFI, or community development finance institution, to focus resources in the southeast quadrant.

• Improve access to health and wellness services and fresh food options.

• Promote southeast Fort Wayne through a coordinated communication and marketing strategy.

• Create more housing options, including more market rate as well as quality, affordable housing.

“I'm grateful to all the stakeholders who worked so hard to develop this strategy,” Mayor Tom Henry said in a statement. “Months of work have gone into creating a thoughtful, action-oriented plan that will bring new investment to our southeast neighborhoods. I look forward to working collaboratively to accomplish the plan's goals.”

Public comments and suggestions will be incorporated into the final draft, which will be presented to the Fort Wayne Plan Commission and City Council by the end of the year.

Once approved, the strategy will be added to the city's comprehensive plan.

Information about the strategy will be available online at www.southeaststrategy.org. Residents can email comments to southeast@cityoffortwayne.org through Sept. 10.

