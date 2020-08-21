Election Board to get funding aid

In a unanimous vote Thursday, the Allen County Council approved the transfer of $243,500 from the county's general fund to support the Election Board through the rest of the year.

The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted the Election Board's ability to conduct its operations this year, Director of Elections Beth Dlug told the council. The impact has been particularly severe because 2020 is a presidential election year, she said.

“When we budgeted for this year's election, we planned for high-turnout elections that would stretch our capabilities, as all presidential elections do,” Dlug said. “We were adequately funded to run these elections as late as January.”

Financial challenges caused by the pandemic meant the Election Board had to use money set aside for the November general election to fund necessary changes to the primary election. Indiana's primary, originally scheduled for early May, was moved to June.

Specifically, more than 34,000 mailed ballots submitted during the primary caused a drastic increase in spending, particularly in postage. The Election Board originally budgeted funds to support about 3,000 mailed ballots, Dlug said.

She added the Election Board predicts 50,000 mailed-in ballots will be issued for the general election.

“We spent more than our entire year's budget on supplies, printing and postage to prepare those ballots,” she said. “Although we saved money on poll workers, our technical support skyrocketed as we brought in people to handle the crush of mail that was going in and out.”

That meant more than 700 hours of overtime across an eight-week period, Dlug added, which does not include an additional 650 hours of overtime worked by salaried staff. Additionally, the Allen County clerk's office provided the Election Board with 1,300 hours of staff hours to support the primary election, “which we cannot count on for the general election.”

The ballot-counting process went from one day with 10 people to three days with 70 people, as well, and the Election Board spent money on personal protective equipment and sanitation, Dlug said.

“As we look forward to the presidential election, we expect to not only handle an increased amount of mailed ballots and in-person voting on Election Day, but also 28 days of early voting and six days of satellite voting that we didn't even have during the primary.”

The Election Board has tried to recoup some of the primary election's pandemic-related expenditures – about $166,000 – through the CARES Act, Dlug said.

The funding approved Thursday will position the Election Board to meet the demands “that we see right now in front of us, through the end of the year,” she said.

Councilwoman Sheila Curry Campbell expressed concerns over closure of poll locations, particularly those in areas where some residents may not have access to reliable transportation or may have difficulty walking.

During the primary, the number of in-person voting locations was decreased from 116 to 25. In November, 70 poll locations will be available countywide, Dlug said. She added that information on polling locations is available at www.allencountyvoters.info.

“I think you will see that it is spread all across the county. It is not just in any particular place or in any particular district that we looked at,” she said. “What we did when we decided this was we looked at the locations that have the big enough rooms to consolidate as much as we can.”

