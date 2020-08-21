MamaJo tunnel dig gets halfway across city

The machine responsible for digging Fort Wayne's deep rock sewer tunnel is halfway done with its route, City Utilities announced Thursday.

Named MamaJo, the tunnel boring machine is working its way along a 5-mile path from a site near Dwenger and Glasgow avenues to Foster Park. The machine was placed in the tunnel in February 2019.

“At 3:45 a.m., she pounded through bedrock, hitting the milestone nearly 2.5 miles between the bridge at Van Buren Street and the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge,” City Utilities said in a news release.

At about $188 million, the tunnel is the largest public works project ever undertaken in Fort Wayne. Once complete, the 20-foot in diameter tunnel located more than 200 feet below ground will prevent a billion gallons of combined sewage from flowing into the city's rivers.

dgong@jg.net