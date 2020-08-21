Photos of the week ending Aug. 21

Fort Wayne Disc Golf Club member Jason Rassman hones his skills Wednesday at the Purdue University Fort Wayne Mastodon Disc Golf Course near The Plex North.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Juanita Arnold, a COVID survivor, with a cake celebrating her upcoming 102nd birthday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Carmen Moore and Lynne Gilmore, board chair of Creative Women of the World, look through jewlery during the Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale on Saturday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
A Bishop Luers player and Concordia senior Bennett Yamanaka fight for the ball during the SAC Soccer Jamboree at the Fort Wayne Sport Club Saturday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Homestead junior Olivia Krahn serves the ball during the second period against Concordia at Homestead High School on Monday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Volunteers Eriana Prokop and Olivia Rios work at one of the booths during the Plymouth Congregational Church fundraiser for the Black and Brown Liberation at the Plymouth Congregational Church parking lot Saturday.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Penny Haggard with Fort Financial Credit Union works on cutting wood pieces for the Victoria Lakes Habitat for Humanity home Thursday morning. The Thaite Family Home is one of three Habitat homes in the neighborhood.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Cindy Salge and Shannon Williams bag vegetables and check out customers at the Bob's Fresh Food Market tent at the corner of Berry and Ewing streets Wednesday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Carroll sophomore Brayden Macy and West Noble junior Cory Wolheter race to the ball during the second half at West Noble High School on Tuesday.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Atticus Buchan, 2, of Fort Wayne, jumps off the playground equipment at Leo-Cedarville Park Tuesday afternoon.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Drivers line up during the Fort Wayne Region Sports Car Club of America Event at Memorial Coliseum Sunday.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Sophia Jaimenez, 6, holds her 1 1/2-year-old brother Solomon's hand while they go down the slide at Lakeside Park Friday morning.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Canoers paddle along the St Marys River past Promenade Park Sunday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
David Augustyniak, 4, plays at the Kreager Park splash pad on Wednesday.
Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette
Students from Bishop Dwenger High School run across the Ron Venderly Family Bridge on Wednesday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Bob Thomson with Signs Unlimited works on the Aboite Animal Clinic sign off Covington Road Thursday.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Nancy Bitner of Fort Wayne bags corn for customers at Aunt Gena's Gourmet Sweet Corn at Minnich Road and Indiana 930 Thursday morning.
Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette
A golfer practices his swing Thursday at the driving range at Shoaff Park Golf Course.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation volunteer Sandy Benning talks with members of her court, Jillian Askew, 3, left, Olivia Doerffler, 3, second from right, and Taylor Hoch, 4, right, during Monday morning's Princess Tea Party.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
The sidewalk along Berry Street fills up with shoppers during the Downtown Fort Wayne Sidewalk Sale Saturday.
Katie Fyfe | The Journal Gazette
Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards conducts a press conference Monday to present the status of an investigation on arrests and charges that were filed during recent protests.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Brian Giere places a ladder against the Taylor dorm building while working on apprenticeship training with Fort Wayne Fire Department Station 11 Friday afternoon. Looking on are, from left, fellow apprentice Amber Stine, Travis Hostler and Heath Bearman.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Ben Galbraith, bio medical technician at Parkview Regional Medical Center, works on testing vital signs monitors in the new medical tower, which is opening three months ahead of schedule on Thursday.