20 seek county school board seats

Many incumbents who serve on school boards throughout Allen County have registered to run for reelection this year but face contested races, according to information filed with the Allen County Election Board.

In total, there are 20 candidates seeking seats on the boards of one of Allen County's four school districts. Of those candidates, half are current board members.

The deadline to file paperwork to run in this year's school board election was noon Friday.

At East Allen County Schools, four board positions are up for election this year. Current board members Steven Screeton, District 4E; Bob Nelson, District 5R; and Todd Buckmaster, District 6R, are seeking reelection. Buckmaster is the current EACS board president.

Screeton will face Scott Garner for the District 4E position. Nelson will face Jennifer Blackburn in November. Buckmaster is unopposed.

Terry Jo Lightfoot, District 7E, will not be running for reelection to the EACS board. Ron Turpin, who is a member of the Fort Wayne Legacy Joint Funding Committee, has declared he will seek that seat, according to information provided by the Allen County Election Board.

Three Fort Wayne Community Schools board positions will be on the ballot for November, all of which are contested.

Incumbent school board members Glenna Jehl, District 2; Tom Smith, District 3; and Steve Corona, District 5, all face at least one challenger. Jehl is opposed by Regenia Jones and Jennifer Matthias; Smith, a former Fort Wayne City Council member, will be challenged by William Critell; and Corona will go up against Jose Dominguez.

Northwest Allen County Schools has only two positions on this year's ballot: District 1, which represents Perry Township, and District 2, which covers Eel River Township.

Kent Somers, District 1, and current board president, is unopposed, but Steve Bartkus, the current District 2 representative, is opposed by Zachary Felger.

Two of three Southeast Allen County Schools board seats face contested races in November, with incumbents facing off against one or two challengers.

Bradley Mills, an incumbent school board member who represents District 1, which covers Aboite Township, will face Paul Moss. Three new candidates – Jennifer Bennett, Tracy Bilodeau and Scott Myers – will face off for the at-large seat. Megan Milne, the current at-large board member, will not be on the ballot, information from the Election Board shows. Mark Gilpin, the board member currently represents District 2, which covers Lafayette Township. He is running unopposed.

There are two board members for Districts 1 and 2 on the SACS board. Terms for board President Tom Rhoads, District 1, and Jennifer Couch, District 2, will expire in 2022.

dgong@jg.net