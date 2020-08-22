State again tops 1,000 virus cases; 13 more die

An additional 1,050 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, state health officials said Friday – the eighth day this month the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 1,000.

The daily total brings to 84,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. Indiana's daily record is 1,247 cases confirmed on Aug. 6, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

A total of 2,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said. An additional 216 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 47 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died, bringing the total to 4,526 cases and 170 deaths Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 275.

As of Friday, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 82% of ventilators were available across the state. A total of 958,432 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 945,471 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, go to https://www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.