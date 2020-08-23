City native, Ohio town chief tells how to handle mistrust

As a youth, Kevin Corey recalls being drawn to TV shows depicting people in dire situations spared from the worst when a rescuer came to the scene.

Corey calls them heroes.

He recalls seeing a relative face domestic violence and a family friend who came to their defense.

The Fort Wayne native grew up on the city's southeast side at a time when Blacks had to have each others' back.

“Police were known to respond slowly to the Black neighborhood – if they responded at all,” said Corey, now 57. “This was back in the '70s; that's pretty much the way it was throughout the nation at that time. We had to police ourselves pretty much.”

And policing – literally – became Corey's career, including serving as a police chief in Lincoln Heights, Ohio.

During a telephone interview this month, Corey discussed policing and the mistrust many Blacks have for law enforcement, some of which began long before the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of an officer in Minneapolis. Excerpts from the interview, edited for space, follow.

Q. As a Black male, were there any benefits or challenges in your career that you felt were based on your race?

A. I would say at times I received differential treatment; differential because I spoke out or did not stay in place, according to how a white officer felt I should. But I can add to that that I had a great mentor in Police Chief Rusty York, who supported me ... and I would say it wasn't based on my race, but on my strong values and qualifications.

Q. You were in a leadership position as a Fort Wayne police southeast quadrant captain and a community liaison during a period when concerns were raised about questionable treatment of Blacks by police. What was that like?

A. As a public servant, it was challenging. I tried to stay in line with my Christian values and beliefs related to equitable treatment of all citizens. At times I had to make complex decisions ... I was well aware of how an interaction with a problematic officer can make a situation worse.

Q. How do you define “problematic”?

A. Someone who is biased and doesn't understand the culture of Black people. And hence, that's what you see today happening everywhere.

Q. Have you ever been driving in a regular vehicle that showed no signs of your tie to law enforcement and been pulled over by police? If so, how did the situation unfold?

A. Yes; I was pulled over by officers in Fairfield, Ohio. (Corey declined to disclose why, but was satisfied with the interaction.) The officer did his job, and I made sure the police chief was made aware that the officer did his job, of his professionalism.

Q. Most Blacks are familiar with the phrase “Driving While Black,” which suggests concerns they are more likely to be pulled over and given citations. What advice would you give to Blacks who feel uneasy at the sight of a police vehicle?

A. I would advise anyone, regardless of their race, whether Black or white, that most officers patrolling the city are good officers. However, there is data that shows that we as Black people are stopped and ticketed disproportionately, at a higher rate, than white people. The change toward equitable and non-biased policing must be driven by the change of policies and procedures governing policing.

Q. Do you think Black police and law enforcement officers are greeted with the same unease some Blacks have toward other officers or is there less anxiety when someone of the same race stops or approaches?

A. Yes, and I would say that due to historic trauma, the stigma I think lingers in the back of the mind of every Black. You just never know what you're going to get when you're stopped.

Q. Do you think racism is any more widespread in law enforcement than in other career fields or does it just seem that way because of certain incidents that have been documented by onlookers shooting video that is shared on social media?

A. There is data that exists that concludes that racism is widespread. And history in the media has taught us and shown that racism is an evil that is played out that will not go away anytime soon. And in policing there are powers, discretions and gray areas unlike in any other profession. Being a police officer requires you to carry lethal and non-lethal tools of the trade. The badge carries with it great responsibility, duty and privilege unlike any other profession.

Q. In what ways can police and law enforcement reduce some of the mistrust that has developed since late May?

A. I have heard it maybe too often stated that it must start at the top.

I say that it starts within the heart and intention of every officer that takes the oath to protect and serve. More exposure to Black officers by white officers while going through the hiring, training and probation period will offer more cultural understanding. Creating multicultural police patrolling units will reduce the establishment of clicks in the good-ole-boy systems because these systems have existed for far too long.

Municipal leadership should be more engaged in the culture of their police departments before something chaotic occurs. To respond after the fact is nothing more than weak leadership. The policing leadership, rank and file and unions need to acknowledge that bias, biases do exist, and for an officer to ignore it or think that it's not a problem is to only identify the officer themselves as the problem. Equity for all should be the goal of all policing.

lisagreen@jg.net