'Dream' speech memorial set locally

A virtual commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s “I Have A Dream” speech is scheduled Friday in Fort Wayne while thousands are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., to protest systemic racism.

The Rev. Bill McGill, in collaboration with Heartland Sings and the Embassy Theatre, will provide a free, livestream event at 7 p.m. from the downtown venue where King's son made an appearance last year.

Friday's commemoration will be livestreamed to avoid a large gathering as concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus continue.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network, called for this year's March on Washington during a June memorial service for George Floyd, who died while being restrained by Minneapolis police.

The Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington is where King, who was assassinated in April 1968, attracted an estimated 250,000 people.

In a news release announcing Friday's livestream event, McGill said the “I Have A Dream” speech and historical day are worth commemorating.

“COVID-19 has forced the event to be virtual, but the message is nonetheless vital,” McGill said.

Robert Nance of Heartland Sings said the event is a natural extension of its musical curriculum used in area schools.

“For many years now, we have worked with Rev. McGill to convey the life and legacy of Dr. King through a musical and historical vignette entitled 'We Are the Dream.' It is a journey of Dr. King's storied impact on American history, while also acknowledging that there still remains far too many vestiges of discrimination and bigotry on display in this land he so desperately loved,” Nance said in a statement.

Martin Luther King III, visited the Embassy Theatre in June 2019 for an event McGill organized to coincide with when the elder King spoke 56 years earlier at the Scottish Rite Auditorium in Fort Wayne.

Kelly Updike, president and CEO of the Embassy Theatre, said in a statement that the venue has an ongoing commitment to inclusive and diverse programming and looks forward to hosting one of the local King commemorations.

Funding for the event has been provided by Chuck and Lisa Surack of Sweetwater Sound and Old National Bank. The link to the event is vimeo.com/449325140, but congregations or businesses will also be able to embed the link directly in their websites by contacting McGill in advance at 755-0194 or imanibaptisttemple@comcast.net.

Known nationally for his ability to emulate the voice of King, McGill will close Friday evening's event by reciting the entire “I Have A Dream” speech.

McGill hopes the livestream event will be a time for “reflection and honest redirection,” adding that “we must cease the all-too-familiar practice of celebrating the dream, and begin replicating the dream.”

lisagreen@jg.net