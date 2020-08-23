Group's walkers listen to concerns

Members of a group that met Saturday on Fort Wayne's south side are using simple communication to bridge divides that are seemingly everywhere.

It's not a novel concept, but it is a powerful tool that organizers of the meeting on Fairfield Avenue, near Packard Park, say can connect communities and foster conversations about tough topics such as crime and racism.

Carlos Brooks helped organize the gathering dubbed “Walk With Us for Community Healing,” which featured wide-ranging discussion among participants – including City Councilman Geoff Paddock and a Fort Wayne police officer – and walks through nearby neighborhoods to meet with residents.

Brooks co-founded Growing Minds, which offers tutoring and mentoring services, and said he put the effort together with Americans for Prosperity Indiana in response to divisive debates over sensitive topics.

“There's enough divisiveness in the city and the country that we need to start bringing people together,” he said. “This is the beginning of a lot of good things.”

Brooks and others who met beneath a white tent hope those good things include more interaction among neighbors, better relationships with police, infrastructure upgrades and a completed comprehensive plan that will guide the area's growth for more than a decade.

“The idea is pretty simple,” said Kody Tinnel. “We are stronger together.”

He is president of the Packard Area Planning Alliance, which is working on the comprehensive plan that would cover 18 neighborhoods and about 19,000 residents. Surveys asking what residents would like to see in their neighborhoods are available at packardplan.org, and the deadline to submit them is Sept. 7.

“The passion of people that live in the 07 is going to be the vehicle for change,” said event moderator Steve Hardy, referring to the 46807 ZIP code that covers the area. “The participation of people in the neighborhood is necessary for healing.”

Residents said they also want police to be active participants.

Morgan Chaney said she has lived in the area most of her life near Packard Park and pushed for police officers to be invested in the communities they patrol.

“I chose to live here,” she said. “I could have lived anywhere, but this was always my home. One of the things I like about this neighborhood is it feels very alive. I truly believe we are stronger together.”

Officer Tom Vachon works in the area and attends neighborhood association meetings – the most recent one was Monday. He said police in Fort Wayne go on 1,000 to 1,200 “runs” – anything from calls about things such as vandalism to reports of violent crimes – per day.

The Fairfield area sees about 100 runs per month, said Vachon, who called the area “just your typical neighborhood in Fort Wayne.”

“Every neighborhood is going to have some issues, and we have some issues in Fairfield,” he said. “Be vocal. Get to know your neighbors, so you can watch out for each other.

“We're here to listen, we're here to help. We're not your enemy. We're your friends and neighbors.”

Graham Renbarger, director of grassroots operations for Americans for Prosperity Indiana, said police must “build community trust and foster collaboration” to “create an environment of mutual respect.”

“That's why it's so important for our community and law enforcement to have an open dialogue and understand one another,” he said in a statement. “We're excited to participate in this event with Growing Minds that will help bring people together to develop more trust between law enforcement and the community they serve.”

