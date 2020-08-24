App idea brings local man award

Tyler Merren once had an experience as a personal trainer that he couldn't forget.

A single mother wanted his expertise, but the fitness center's rates for personal training were more than she could afford. That wasn't unusual, Merren said, but unlike other gym members, she couldn't learn from watching others exercise on the equipment or through videos online. She was visually impaired.

The interaction never sat well with Merren, who is also legally blind.

“Why can't she have this same advantage?” the 36-year-old Fort Wayne resident said Sunday.

Merren is developing a fitness app with visually impaired people in mind – an idea that earned him an award from San Francisco's LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

“I'm in a prime position to bridge the gap between fitness and the visually impaired population,” said Merren, who graduated from Western Michigan University with a bachelor's in exercise science.

Merren's 90-second YouTube pitch for ReVision Fitness earned him the 2020 Holman Prize for Blind Ambition. Awarded annually since 2017, it provides three blind individuals up to $25,000 to fulfill a dream, make an idea reality or try for an unusual goal.

Although Merren had confidence in his idea, he said he didn't know how it would compare with those of the 108 other applicants worldwide. That he was selected along with a woman in India and a doctor in Nepal validates his idea and makes it “so real and tangible,” he said.

“I've poured just hours and hours and hours of time into this thing,” said Merren, a three-time Paralympian for Team USA in the sport of goalball. He moved to the Summit City last fall to train for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Building an audio-based app that describes a variety of exercises is difficult because of the nuances involved, Merren said. For instance, he said, he wrote a page and a half to describe a squat.

“Candidly, it's challenging for me and extremely fun because I'm trying to cater to all levels,” Merren said. “This is something I'm going to be working on for years to come.”

The app also will include equipment descriptions, nutrition and heart rate monitoring, according to LightHouse.

“The Holman Prize judging panel loved the idea of many aspects of fitness usually found by painstakingly trying out each app's usability and accessibility, being available to many blind individuals in the one place, in the one comprehensive app,” according to the winners' announcement.

Merren – who also runs a YouTube channel, ReVision Training, LLC, and Facebook group, ReVision Training with Tyler Merren, Fitness VIP's – said the Holman Prize will not only provide up to $25,000 in expenses, but it will also connect him with other helpful resources.

“They want to help the project be successful,” he said.

