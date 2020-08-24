Family walks to end violence

Alonna Allison's family marked her 22nd birthday Sunday not with balloons or a party but with a visit to the southeast Fort Wayne residential street where she was slain.

She died a week after her 17th birthday in 2015 while attending a bonfire in the 2500 block of Schaper Drive. Rival gang members opened fire, and a stray bullet struck and killed her.

Balloon releases have been held in her honor, but her family didn't want that for this birthday. Her father, stepmother, a sister and two cousins gathered on Schaper Drive with the Fort Wayne United TenPoint Coalition coordinator to talk with reporters about protecting the community from more senseless tragedies.

“I understand the balloon release. I've done it,” said Leroy Allison, her father. “But it's time to stop that. It's time to get serious. We shouldn't have to bury our kids at the rate that we're doing.”

His family is involved in the TenPoint Coalition, which began in 2018. Coalition members walk regularly through areas where violent crimes have occurred in an effort to combat the violence.

“We have to stop with this foolishness,” Leroy Allison said.

Alonna Allison's death is even more painful because nobody has been held accountable, her family said.

Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards announced in May 2017 that criminal recklessness charges had been dropped against three young men whom eyewitnesses connected to the gunfire.

The witnesses who had come forward apparently backed out, the prosecutor said.

“Even harder than losing her is when you can't get it solved because of the 'snitching rule,'” said Afrika Allison, Alonna Allison's stepmother.

Pointing to where he grew up on Schaper, Leroy Allison encouraged people to speak up when they witness crimes.

“We need to stand up for each other like we used to do,” he said. “A community was a community.”

Lewis A. King, the TenPoint Coalition coordinator, agreed.

“The TenPoint Coalition, along with the Allison family, is crying out right now for our community to come together,” King said. “These killings need to stop. It is something that is tearing at parents, tearing at our community.”

King also understands why some might hesitate to talk.

“There is a fear factor that people have,” he said, “and we have to be honest about that.”

The community's support is contributing to the TenPoint Coalition's success in the Oxford neighborhood, King said, adding the group also is making a difference by its visibility.

“Our presence is what is making this turn,” King said. “The power of presence, and the power of speaking out.”

