Indiana Tech becomes provider for state workforce initiative

Indiana Tech is now an approved education provider for Indiana’s Workforce Ready Grant, which is part of the state’s Next Level Jobs program.

The initiative provides state residents with free training in high-paying, in-demand industries like manufacturing, construction, health sciences, business, information technology and more, a Monday news release said. Qualifying students can have the entire cost of an undergraduate certificate from Indiana Tech covered by the grant.

Indiana Tech offers undergraduate certificates in high-demand fields that allow students to improve their knowledge and skills, giving them a competitive edge and enabling them to advance in their careers. Each undergraduate certificate is comprised of six to seven courses, and students can choose from Basic Accounting, Management, Construction Management ,Marketing, Health Care, Administration, Organizational Leadership, Human Resources Management, Production Management, and InsurTech.

“This is exciting news for the university and students alike, as Indiana Tech is the only four-year university that’s part of the Workforce Ready program,” said Steve Herendeen, vice president for enrollment management at Indiana Tech. “All of our degree and certificate programs are industry-focused and designed with employers’ needs in mind. The undergraduate certificates offer students skills and training they need in order to prepare for the jobs of the future.”

Indiana Tech was awarded $1 million in Workforce Ready Grant funding for the 2020-21 academic year, with expanded opportunities through the end of this calendar year thanks to additional funding provided by the CARES Act. Requirements for eligible applicants include being an Indiana resident and a U.S. citizen (or eligible non-citizen) and having a high school diploma (or equivalent) but less than a college degree or a combination of both. Students can take one class at a time and make rapid progress toward certificate or degree completion.

For more information or to apply, students can work with their local Indiana Tech admissions team or contact the Warrior Information Network at 888.832.4742 or cps@indianatech.edu.