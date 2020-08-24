Nonprofits to get some help

A group of foundations and individuals will throw a lifeline next month to arts groups struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne this morning announced the launch of the Arts & Culture Nonprofit Resilience Fund to support 18 "anchor" nonprofits as they reopen and rework their programming because of the virus.

The fund stands at $2.7 million committed since April when discussions began, said Susan Mendenhall, Arts United president at a news conference onstage at Arts United. Grants will be distributed in three rounds – in September and again in January and April, 2021.

Among groups that will benefit are Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Ballet, the Embassy Theatre, Unity Performing Arts Foundations, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Science Central and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Contributing funds are the Edward D. and Ione Auer Foundation, the James Foundation of Auburn, the McMillen Foundation, Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and members of the Arts United board.

