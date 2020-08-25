$2.7 million fund to benefit arts

A group of foundations and individuals will throw a lifeline next month to nonprofit arts groups struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne announced Monday the launch of the Arts & Culture Nonprofit Resilience Fund to support 18 “anchor” nonprofits as they reopen and rework programming in the wake of the virus.

The fund stands at $2.7 million committed since April when discussions began, Arts United President Susan Mendenhall said during a news conference at Arts United.

Grants will be distributed in three rounds, she said – in September and again in January and April. The money is earmarked for operations and facilities support.

Among groups that will benefit are Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Ballet, Embassy Theatre, Unity Performing Arts Foundations, Fort Wayne Museum of Art, Science Central and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic.

Contributors are the Edward D. and Ione Auer Foundation, the James Foundation of Auburn, the McMillen Foundation, Chuck and Lisa Surack and Sweetwater, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne and members of the Arts United board.

In announcing the program, officials stressed the value of the arts as an economic driver. They cited one national study that shows fine and performing arts have lost 27% of their income in the last four months.

Locally, arts events attract more than 900,000 people – and contribute an estimated $50 million in economic impact, said Doug Wood, Arts United board member.

The arts also contribute to the region’s ability to attract and retain talented employees, he added, and will help relaunch a vibrant community after the pandemic.

The 18 anchor nonprofits employ 800 people in full-time, part-time and contract positions, Mendenhall said.

The grants to nonprofits will supplement assistance provided to individual artists this year by Arts United and others related to obtaining pandemic-related support.

The group, which plans an all-virtual Taste of the Arts on Saturday, will develop ways people can financially support the arts community in the near future, Mendenhall said.

More information about those two initiatives will be released this week.

