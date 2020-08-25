BBQ spot cited for mask mandate

Yergey's State Road BBQ, a popular Bluffton restaurant, has been served – with a cease-and-desist order.

The business allegedly has been defying Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate for food-service establishments, and the popular eatery has become a rallying point for those who disagree with mandating face coverings to fight COVID-19.

Marlene Hoag, deputy director of the Wells County Health Department, said Monday the business was cited last week after complaints that employees preparing and serving food were not wearing masks, as the governor's order requires.

Hoag said the department's enforcement of the mandate is “complaint-driven” and follows a three-step process – a call after the first complaints, a cease-and-desist warning if other complaints come in and closure for 24 hours if a problem continues to generate complaints.

Yergey's owner Matt Yergey, who attended a health department board meeting Thursday with supporters, claimed the mandate is unconstitutional and the business is being harassed by the health department. He called on two health board members to resign after it was revealed they made complaints.

Jack Wenger, one of the two, told The Journal Gazette on Monday he was uncomfortable that the business, 1415 S. Main St., had a sign on the door saying no masks were required for staff or customers.

“It was a mandate for all restaurants from the governor,” he said.

Wenger said about 40 complaints had been received by health officials. Dan Longenberger was the other board member who complained. He did not return a phone call seeking comment Monday afternoon.

The board will not vote on any closing, as that is an administrative responsibility of the department, Wenger said.

Yergey has made no secret that he does not intend to comply. An online petition at ipetition.com had 1,848 names as of Monday afternoon, and a local sign company has provided signs with an eatery motto. The “Say No to Tyranny. Say Yes to BBQ” signs have been popping up around Bluffton.

Yergey's business phone's answering machine message Monday afternoon said the restaurant was closed Sunday through Wednesday, as its regular business hours state. It did not address the controversy.

But the BBQ spot's Facebook page from the weekend says demand might mean shortages of some menu items.

Hoag said Wells County, unlike its neighbor, Adams County, does not have a mandatory mask-wearing rule with penalties for businesses that do not enforce it. Officials do not intend to pursue closing Yergey's at this time unless more complaints come in, she said.

She added the county did see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases about two weeks ago, but added that could be caused by increased testing opportunities in the county.

Wells County had 195 total cases and two new deaths as of Monday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. The county experienced a one-day spike of 11 new cases reported by state health officials Aug. 4, with 17 more cases reported in the next two days.

“This is a matter of public health,” Hoag said of the enforcement action, which was delivered to Yergey's home. “We're wanting to see COVID go away and not have anyone else contagious.”

rsalter@jg.net