City Council approves Isabelle Gardens tax breaks

In a series of three votes tonight, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a new economic development target area and two tax abatements to support a planned affordable housing development on the city's northeast side.

The development, named Isabelle Gardens, generated neighborhood opposition at recent public hearings before the city Plan Commission and the City Council earlier this month.

The economic development target area and both tax abatements were approved Tuesday in three 6-3 votes.

Residents opposed to the development, which will be located on Laverne Avenue and East State Boulevard, criticized the way Keller Development, the firm building the site, has managed its existing properties and raised concerns regarding crime, property values, drainage and density.

Council members decided to delay voting on the requests at its Aug. 11 meeting to give the Plan Commission time to vote on a pair of primary development plans for the site. The Plan Commission approved the development plans on Aug. 17.

dgong@jg.net