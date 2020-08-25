Hines wants to force mayor to testify about Electric Works decision

One Fort Wayne City Council member plans to explore the possibility of an investigation into the city's decision this month to terminate its public-private partnership with the developers of Electric Works.

During tonight's meeting, Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, asked Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom whether the City Council has the power to subpoena witnesses and compel them to testify before the council.

Bonahoom replied that the council does not have that ability "as a matter of course," but would gain some form of subpoena power if it decided to open a formal investigation.

Such a move would have to be approved by a majority of council members.

Hines said he planned to contact Bonahoom this week to discuss a proposal to launch an investigation, particularly if neither Mayor Tom Henry nor Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer attend a discussion next week over the $275 million deal's cancellation.

"I'd like to pursue the possibility of subpoena if we don't get someone who was in the room to make the bottom-line decision, because (Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin) did not make the final decision," he said. "We need to know who made the decision so there's true transparency and accountability for the citizens of Fort Wayne."

