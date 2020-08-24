Two men hurt in shooting on Chaddsford

A shooting Sunday left two men hurt, one with life-threatening injuries, in the 6300 block of Chaddsford Drive.

Police were called to the area south of Lafayette Street and East Paulding Road at 6:55 p.m. on a reported shooting and were told en route that two people had been shot and were on the ground.

Officers found both men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and initially listed them with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department. The victims were taken to a hospital and one was upgraded to non-life-threatening.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians began speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Allen County Crime stoppers at 436-7867.

Trine cancels Homecoming

Trine University has canceled the Oct. 9-11 Homecoming and Family Weekend because it doesn't want to jeopardize the start to fall semester, university President Earl Brooks II said in an email to alumni, faculty, staff, students and parents.

Although the COVID-19 infection rate on campus remains low, Brooks told the Trine community the nation has not reached a point in the pandemic where it would not be safe to host the event.

Brooks acknowledged the news is disappointing to many. Homecoming festivities attracted more than 9,000 people to campus last year.

School reviewing swastika photo

An east-central Indiana school has launched an investigation after a photo posted to social media appeared to show students forming the shape of a swastika on the gymnasium floor, school officials said.

The photo shows nine students, most of whom are lying on their backs on mats on the gym floor. One is standing in the middle. All have their arms raised in an apparent Nazi salute.

After the district wraps up its investigation, school officials will decide what action needs to be taken, Garrison said.

Historic schools on endangered list

A preservation group's annual list of Indiana's most endangered historic structures includes two former schools that once provided unprecedented learning opportunities for Black youths.

Indiana Landmarks' “10 Most Endangered” list, released this month, includes Gary Roosevelt High School, which was built in 1930. When it opened, it was one of only three high schools in Indiana built exclusively for African Americans.

The other school on the group's endangered list is the Union Literary Institute in Union City in east-central Indiana.

The small school was opened in 1846 by a group of anti-slavery Quakers and free Blacks as one of the first schools to offer higher level education to all students regardless of race or gender.