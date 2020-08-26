3 workers trapped in manhole die

A state safety inspector was sent to Columbia City on Tuesday after three men working there for a Fort Wayne company died.

The men – their identities were not released – were working for Crosby Excavating at 464 S. Main St. about 9 a.m., when they were trapped inside a manhole about 20 feet below ground.

A statement from Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel says “approximately five feet of water was present in the manhole,” but it is not clear what killed the men. Autopsies had not been conducted as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“Any time you have loss of life – especially on what should be a routine utility work-type of day – it's tragic,” Daniel said outside his City Hall office after the deaths were announced. “We grieve with these families.”

The work was part of a $10.6 million project begun in 2019 to upgrade the city's sewer system, much of it along Main Street. The project includes installing new sewer lines and other improvements to lessen overflows into nearby waterways.

Daniel said “construction work will be postponed for a while, but (I'm) not sure of a timeline.”

Stephanie McFarland, a spokeswoman for the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration, said the agency will conduct a safety compliance inspection to study the accident and the area where the men were working. Inspections take up to 90 days, she said, and could result in fines or other penalties.

A woman who answered the phone at Crosby Excavating declined to comment.

The job site was silent after the bodies of the men had been recovered from the manhole. A single Whitley County Sheriff's Department vehicle sat in the parking lot of a Whitley County Consolidated Schools building near where the accident occurred.

The outgoing phone message at the mayor's office asked callers to be patient because “we are all going through this difficult time.”

“While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future,” Daniel said in a statement sent to reporters.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department Technical Rescue Team helped pull the men from the manhole.

Emergency crews worked to resuscitate them, but each was declared dead at the scene.

Crosby Excavating was founded in 1987 and provides services including pavement demolition, earth moving and snow removal.

Workplace safety records kept by the state show the company had four violations labeled serious last year, though details were not available Tuesday afternoon. The violations were resolved through “informal settlements” that McFarland said could include fines and details on how employers worked to put in place work safety improvements.

