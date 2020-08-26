A peek at The Bradley

Construction of the new downtown boutique hotel, The Bradley, is on schedule for an April opening, in time to house visitors in town for next year's Vera Bradley Outlet Sale.

Shannon Overholser, Provenance Hotels' spokeswoman, led tours Tuesday of the construction site at Main and Harrison streets.

“I just love boutique hotels,” she said. “They have so much personality. No two are the same.”

Provenance Hotels partnered with Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder of Vera Bradley, on the 83,300-square-foot hotel. Each has an ownership stake.

When officials broke ground in June 2019, they estimated the hotel's cost at $27.7 million. Overholser said Tuesday she couldn't provide an updated dollar value on the project.

At the time of the groundbreaking, The Hagerman Group's construction schedule called for the hotel to be ready to welcome guests in October of this year. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a slowdown in this and many other projects.

Officials describe the hotel as a collaborative vision with “Midwestern charm and modern design sensibilities.” Bradley Baekgaard will design seven of the nine suites, and Katherine Durant, Provenance's president and CEO, will design the other two. The hotel will offer 124 total guest rooms.

The Bradley will be Provenance's 13th hotel. The Portland, Oregon-based company also owns properties in Portland; Seattle; Palm Springs, Florida; New Orleans; Nashville, Tennessee; and Boston.

Each hotel has a unique decor that includes artwork, Overholser said.

“They all have their own localized art story,” she said of the hotel properties. The company plans to begin discussions soon with local artists to decide whom they will work with, she said.

Crews have finished erecting structural steel for the five-story hotel, the exterior and some interior walls on upper floors. The first floor is wide open, waiting to be transformed into the lobby, restaurant and bar areas.

Local firm Elevatus Architecture designed the building. Provenance Hotels will manage the hotel.

About 2,000 square feet of meeting space are included in the first-floor plan. The blueprints also call for two retailers, which haven't yet been named.

The second floor will include office space and some guest rooms.

The third and fourth floors will be all guest rooms. The fifth floor will include guest rooms and a bar with rooftop access and outdoor seating with fireplaces.

The rooftop bar and first-floor bar and restaurant face Harrison Street. The hotel, which will face Main Street, is within easy walking distance to The Landing and Promenade Park.

Tuesday's tour included a look at a second-floor guest room already furnished with a king-sized bed with upholstered headboard, carpeting, curtains and bedding.

“It feels calming yet warm at the same time,” Overholser said of the design aesthetic.

The bathroom included brushed gold fixtures and a large, walk-in shower.

Bradley Baekgaard, whose personal desire for an upscale local hotel drove the project, wants guests to feel like they're staying in her guesthouse.

“The Bradley is a personal labor of love for me, channeling our vision to build a hotel that feels more like a home for my hometown and the travelers passing through,” she said in a statement.

Durant, Provenance's president, said the city has already embraced the venture.

“All of the growth and development Fort Wayne has undergone paints a positive picture for its future, and we're looking forward to being a part of its next chapter,” she said in a statement.

When the project was announced in November 2016, Bradley Baekgaard said she often invites important clients and business partners to stay at her home because she finds local hotels to be generic.

Visitors who expect a more upscale experience are more likely to linger in Fort Wayne to attend productions at Embassy Theatre and baseball games at Parkview Field, she said, if they can stay in a high-quality hotel.

sslater@jg.net