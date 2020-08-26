Affordable housing plans get council's OK

In a series of three votes Tuesday, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a new economic development target area and two tax abatements to support a planned affordable housing development on the city's northeast side.

The development, Isabelle Gardens, generated neighborhood opposition at recent public hearings before the city Plan Commission and the City Council this month.

The economic development target area and both tax abatements were approved Tuesday in three 6-3 votes.

Residents opposed to the development, which will be on Laverne Avenue and East State Boulevard, criticized the way Keller Development, the firm building the site, has managed its existing properties and raised concerns regarding crime, property values, drainage and density.

Council members decided to delay voting on the requests at its Aug. 11 meeting to give the Plan Commission time to vote on a pair of primary development plans for the site. The Plan Commission approved the development plans Aug. 17.

Councilman Paul Ensley, R-2nd, who represents the district where the complex will be built, said he does not believe the project “is a good candidate for tax abatement.”

Ensley said he typically doesn't support tax abatements, as he doesn't find them to be a useful economic development tool.

“This is a project that doesn't really stimulate the economy. It creates two part-time jobs, I think an average of about 20 hours per week. They are very low-paying jobs,” he said. “I believe that this project will probably go through even without the tax abatement, so we're leaving money on the table.”

Keller Development had asked for the abatements in order to compete for state tax credits. The economic development target area was established to make the project's Laverne Avenue site eligible for an abatement.

Ensley added he believes the project is another low-income housing development “in an area that's already very concentrated with low-income housing.”

Ensley was joined by council members Jason Arp, R-4th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large, in voting against all three bills.

