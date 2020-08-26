Fort Wayne/Allen County

UAW donating toward local Vietnam Wall

United Auto Workers Local 2209 plans to donate $100,000 to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum to support the Vietnam Wall project.

Holli Murphy, president of UAW Local 2209, said the hourly workers at General Motors' Allen County assembly plant are “proud and honored” to help the veterans organization install the replica wall in Fort Wayne.

“This lasting tribute to the fallen heroes of the Vietnam War will bring thousands of new visitors to our community. Our members of Local 2209 voted unanimously to support this treasured monument. We will also provide the Veterans Memorial Shrine and Museum with an additional $50,000 for operating expenses over the next two years,” Murphy said in a statement.

Greg Bedford, the Shrine and Museum's commander, said members are overwhelmed by the union's generosity.

Former Foellinger CEO receives Sagamore

State Rep. Dennis Zent, R-51, and Sen. Justin Busch, R-16, on behalf of Gov. Eric Holcomb, presented Cheryl Taylor with the Sagamore of the Wabash award Tuesday.

Taylor is the former president and CEO of Foellinger Foundation and currently serves on the organization's board of directors. She retired from the president's role July 31.

The Sagamore of the Wabash is one of Indiana's highest honors.

Recognizing Taylor's three decades of service to the foundation, Foellinger Foundation made a $100,000 gift to the Ralph E. Taylor Conservation Fund at the Steuben County Community Foundation. This is a donor-advised fund established in honor and memory of Cheryl Taylor's late husband.

Health agency gets nod for breastfeeding support

Neighborhood Health has earned national recognition from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for its promotion and support of breastfeeding for WIC families.

Neighborhood Health received the 2020 Loving Support Award of Excellence, which recognizes local Women, Infants and Children agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support activities. Neighborhood Health received a Premier award; this is the second time in the past three years it has earned a Loving Support Award of Excellence.

Angie Zaegel, CEO of Neighborhood Health, said the award reflects employees' commitment to the program. In a statement, she said breastfeeding is critical in setting at-risk mothers and newborns on a path toward positive health outcomes.”

Neighborhood Health has increased breastfeeding duration rates by providing ongoing education, peer support and quality breast pumps and supplies to its WIC mothers.

Biomet co-founder gives $10 million to alma mater

Niles Noblitt, chairman of the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology board of trustees, and his wife, Nancy, donated $10 million to Rose Hulman in Terre Haute to support new student programming focused on developing leaders in the STEM fields.

After graduating from Rose-Hulman, Noblitt co-founded Biomet Inc., a Warsaw-based biomedical device company now known as Zimmer Biomet.

He joined its board of directors in 1977 and became chairman of the company from 1986 until his retirement in 2007.

