Hines talks subpoenas to address ex-GE site

One Fort Wayne City Council member plans to explore the possibility of an investigation into the city's decision this month to terminate its public-private partnership with the developers of Electric Works.

During Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Glynn Hines, D-6th, asked Council Attorney Joe Bonahoom whether the City Council has the power to subpoena witnesses and compel them to testify before the council.

Bonahoom replied that the council does not have that ability “as a matter of course” but would gain some form of subpoena power if it decided to open a formal investigation.

Such a move would have to be approved by a majority of council members.

Hines said he planned to contact Bonahoom this week to discuss a proposal to launch an investigation, particularly if neither Mayor Tom Henry nor Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer attend a discussion next week over the $275 million deal's cancellation.

“I'd like to pursue the possibility of subpoena if we don't get someone who was in the room to make the bottom-line decision, because (Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Redevelopment Commission President Christopher Guerin) did not make the final decision,” he said. “We need to know who made the decision so there's true transparency and accountability for the citizens of Fort Wayne.”

The economic development agreement between the city and RTM Ventures, the firm developing the site, was terminated Aug. 4 following a unanimous vote by the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission. The reason given at the time was the agreement had been extended five times since it was signed in August 2018 and the developer was still missing significant amounts of money in construction loans and private equity.

The developers dispute that characterization. Partners Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs acknowledge that there was a shortfall in early August, but they say the amount missing was far less than what city officials claim.

Townsend and representatives from RTM Ventures plan to be on hand for City Council's Sept. 1 meeting, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 18 and later postponed to Tuesday. The agenda item was again delayed to next week because the discussion agenda will be lighter than it was Tuesday, Council President Tom Didier said.

Henry and Bandemer were invited to attend the discussion. However, in an Aug. 13 letter to the council, Henry said neither of them would attend and directed questions to the city's redevelopment staff. Guerin declined to attend as well.

