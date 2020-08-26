Project pushes women for civic boards

AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women unveiled a new project Tuesday to elevate women for service on boards and commissions throughout northeast Indiana.

The project, “AVOW Profiles in Public Service,” encourages women throughout the region to submit their profiles at www.avowfw.com. Those profiles will then be vetted and placed into a database that will be accessible to governmental entities and others seeking qualified appointees.

“It's so important that we have all kinds of voices in our government and that our government does look like us,” AVOW co-founder Marilyn Moran-Townsend said. “It involves having women and men and people of color and people with disabilities, people who represent the full spectrum of our community. What we have in our region at present is not very many women on those governing board and commissions.”

The project is the result of a partnership between AVOW, Mayor Tom Henry and Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown.

When AVOW put out a call for an inaugural set of profiles, 48 women responded, Moran-Townsend said. The organization had expected about 12.

Women on the list of initial profiles includes the heads of major social service organizations, government employees, banking and finance executives, nurses, doctors, educators and small-business owners.

The initiative will be headed by Amanda Muldoon.

“Inaugural profiles include two Ph.D.'s, two M.D.'s, one J.D. and 16 master's degrees,” Moran-Townsend said.

In his remarks, Henry said the lack of women on boards and commissions and in elected office is “unacceptable.” He said he embraces the project with open arms.

“I will tell you that I will do all I can to make sure that women who want to commit themselves to making our city a little bit better place to live, that they will be appointed to more boards and commissions and committees that the city of Fort Wayne has responsibility to fill,” he said. “That's my promise and I will fulfill that promise.”

