State shifts positive calculations

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's COVID-19 dashboard Monday began calculating the state's positivity rate for the novel coronavirus in a different – and lower – way.

The seven-day rolling average for positive tests among unique individuals is 7%. This is the way the state has computed the rate for months.

But as of Monday, the state added another statistic – the seven-day rolling average for positive results among all tests. That number is 5.6%.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced the change last week – saying it makes it easier to compare to neighboring states that use the new format.

“This was the right approach at the time because early on we weren't seeing people tested multiple times. This has changed,” she said.

As months go by, some Hoosiers are getting tested again. For instance, staff and residents at nursing homes are being tested repeatedly. At least one city is testing first responders weekly. And some people get tested proactively.

“We want to be transparent and share as much as possible,” Box said.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, associate professor of clinical medicine in the Department of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep and Occupational Medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine, said he thinks the change is necessary at this point in the pandemic.

“There's no perfect way to do this,” he said. Bosslet is also the fellowship director for pulmonary and critical care medicine and runs a Facebook page called Hoosier COVID-19 Update with analysis.

Bosslet said it doesn't seem fair if a person tested negative in April but has symptoms in August that the test result would not be counted because only one test per person was being allowed under the previous calculation.

He said there is a small risk of someone being counted positive twice, for instance, if they are being tested repeatedly before release from a hospital or nursing home. But he said it is far more likely to get repeat negative tests.

Bosslet said the Indiana State Department of Health has been thoughtful and transparent with data, and the new rate is better to compare to other states. Without the change, Indiana looks like an outlier instead of middle-of-the-pack.

Counties will now also get both calculations. For Allen County, the rate using only tests for unique individuals is 9.8% but for all tests it is 8.6%.

The color coding on the dashboard for counties will use the new calculation. For instance, Kosciusko County is orange at 11.8%. But under the unique calculation it would be red at 16%.

On Sunday, seven counties were in the red at above 15% positivity. Now, that is down to two counties.

Going all the way back to the start of the pandemic, the state's rate of positivity for unique individuals is 8.7%. For all tests it is 6.8%.

Box said she still thinks anything over 5% is a problem for the state and noted that whichever calculation you prefer, it will still show a trend of whether positive cases are increasing, decreasing or remaining stable.

