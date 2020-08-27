Fund aims to help women advance

To mark the centennial of the 19th Amendment establishing American women's right to vote, a Fort Wayne foundation Wednesday pledged to prioritize funding to address disparities in women's lives.

At a news conference officials from The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne announced the launch of the Women's Fund of Greater Fort Wayne.

The fund will provide money to groups that address three of four priority issues identified in a new report, “Moving What Matters: Allen County Women and Girls Study.” The study was commissioned by the foundation from the Community Research Institute of Purdue University Fort Wayne.

The study involved 100 women and men in Allen County. Among the findings are that women still face challenges, said Irene Walters, foundation board member.

“This fund will act as a catalyst to strengthen our community. We'll mobilize resources and establish research-informed priorities to close opportunity gaps for women and girls,” she said.

The study found 52% of Allen County's population is female. Three-quarters of its women are in the workforce, about the same proportion in Indiana and the United States as a whole.

However, 24% of full-time employed women make less than $24,000 a year, and 71% made less than $50,000. Women's median earnings are $15,590 less than men's, the study found.

The study said 26% of women reported they did not access health care because of the cost. Half of the women reported caregiving responsibilities, but 23% have no paid time off for caregiving.

In addition, 70% reported having experienced crime in their lifetime.

The fund will aid work in three areas – access to employment, education and training; caregiving responsibilities and personal safety.

Alison Gerardot, Women's Fund coordinator and the foundation's vice president of philanthropic services, said the fund's steering committee decided against health-related funding because other foundations address it.

She said the fund has startup capital of $40,000 in donations and pledges. A general fundraising campaign is being started, but it does not have a goal yet, Gerardot said. A legacy feature for fundraising is also being planned, she said.

Organizers don't plan to be involved in political-related funding, Geradot said, but may support groups that encourage women's political involvement, such as Advancing Voices of Women.

Information about the study and joining and donating to the fund can be found at www.cfgfw.org.

