Mask mandate extended 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday pointed to a plateau in key metrics for the coronavirus pandemic as he announced keeping Indiana in Stage 4.5 and extending the statewide mask mandate another 30 days.

State officials also gave an update on the fall election and unveiled a new county grading system to track COVID-19.

“On one hand we're pleased that we've been holding steady, kind of steady Eddie Indiana here in terms of our positivity rate,” Holcomb said. “We don't want that to trend up. We'd like to see it start to trend down even more so.”

There are no changes in capacity limits for various businesses – such as restaurants still capped at 75% and bars and nightclubs at 50%.

Indiana saw 971 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 18 new deaths. Allen County saw 43 new cases and one new death. Kosciusko recorded four new deaths – up to 16 in all – but calls were not returned seeking information.

As for positivity rates, Indiana's seven-day rate from unique individuals dropped to 6.6%. If you include all tests, the rate is lower at 5.2%

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box announced a new color-coded system placing counties in blue, yellow, orange or red.

Previously only the positivity rate was considered but now three metrics will be combined to gauge how a county is doing. The three metrics are number of new cases per 100,000 residents, percent positivity and change in positivity from the previous week.

Each metric is worth a score of zero to 3 then the total is averaged.

The map will be updated every Wednesday. Though a map was shown during the briefing it is not yet on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

It showed Allen County as blue and other area counties as either blue or yellow. Kosciusko County was the only one in orange.

Box said each color has recommendations – not requirements – that local officials should consider.

For instance, a county in orange should consider allowing grade school students to attend class in person but using hybrid learning for middle and high school students.

Box said the new map was created because multitudes of people – including schools and health officials – have asked for some sort of threshold system to help guide their decision-making.

But she warned that the colors can change quickly if Hoosiers let up on precautions such as good hygiene, mask-wearing and practicing social distancing.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson reported that her office has acquired enough personal protective equipment to protect poll workers and voters at the polls Nov. 3.

She said an influx of mail-in votes are expected – between 1.3 million and 1.8 million.

Lawson said her office is working with the U.S. Postal Service to make sure ballots are returned in a timely manner to be counted. She suggested requesting a ballot by Oct. 19 at the latest and returning it by Oct. 27 at the latest.

But she said individuals who know they are voting by mail should request their ballots now. Counties will begin sending the ballots in September – once the presidential candidates are certified.

Neither Lawson nor Holcomb supported clarifying that fear of getting COVID-19 counts as an excuse to vote absentee by mail. You must meet another specific reason, such as working all day, being disabled, being 65 or older or being out of town.

Lawson acknowledged there is a critical need for poll workers since many workers are generally older and are choosing to stay home out of caution. If voters are worried about long lines on Election Day, she said all counties offer in-person, early voting 28 days before the election. Check your county for locations.

