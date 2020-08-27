Pandemic hinders progress for planned MLK-visit display

Progress on a proposed public art installation commemorating Martin Luther King, Jr.'s visit to Fort Wayne 57 years ago has slowed because of COVID-19.

The subcommittee tasked with exploring the options for the memorial has met twice since February, said Nancy Stewart, chairwoman of the Public Arts Commission, during a meeting Wednesday.

“We're really excited about what's going on with this committee, and we're still in the discovery and exploratory phase,” she said.

Stewart noted that the History Center in Fort Wayne is working on rebuilding much of King's speech in its entirety, based largely off of quotes that appeared in The Journal Gazette and the News Sentinel at the time.

It appears King included some of what he spoke about in Fort Wayne into his speech in Washington, D.C., later that year, Stewart said.

Thousands are expected to be in Washington, D.C., on Friday – the anniversary of King's 1963 speech in the nation's capital – to protest racial injustices.

The Public Art Commission on Wednesday also voted to add John Aden, executive director of the African/African-American Historical Society & Museum, and the Rev. Bill McGill, senior pastor of Imani Baptist Temple, to the project's selection committee.

A memorial to King's June 1963 visit was proposed in February through a resolution sponsored by City Council members Michelle Chambers, D-at large, and Russ Jehl, R-2nd. The resolution passed in a 7-0 vote. The proposal received community support, including from leaders of the Fort Wayne Martin Luther King Club and the local chapter of the NAACP.

“1963 seems like such a long time ago, and we tend to forget the words, the actions, the actual consequences and benefits of the movement,” MLK Club member Cliff Buttram said at the time. “But again, Fort Wayne was right in the middle of probably the most tumultuous year of the civil rights movement.”

The Public Art Commission was supposed to deliver a progress report to the City Council in March, but discussions were delayed after the onset of the pandemic.

