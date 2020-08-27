RV maker to add 369 new jobs in Butler, LaGrange

An RV maker will invest $7 million in two northeast Indiana expansions and create up to 369 new jobs by the end of 2023, officials announced Wednesday.

Forest River plans to build onto existing production sites in DeKalb and LaGrange counties, spending $3.5 million in each Butler and LaGrange.

The Elkhart-based company will build and equip a 63,000-square-foot production facility and expand its existing 30,000-square-foot building on the company's 20-acre campus at 685 E. Main St., Butler.

The operation makes Forest River's XLR Toy Hauler, a fifth wheel the company markets as being designed for an “action camping” lifestyle that includes participating in motorcycle rallies, ski trips, soccer tournaments, dog shows, kayaking trips and tailgating.

Construction on the Butler expansion started this month. The timeline calls for completion by February.

Mike Stump, Forest River's project manager, said Indiana “provides access to a talented workforce, strong RV manufacturing ecosystem and business-friendly environment.”

“With the support of the state and local communities in Butler and LaGrange, Forest River will continue to deliver high-quality products to customers around the world, while providing great career opportunities for Hoosiers here at home,” Stump said in a statement.

Mike Hartman, Butler's mayor, said the city welcomes the expansion.

“We have a very talented and versatile workforce in which they can pull from,” he said in a statement. “We look forward to helping Forest River and the XLR Boost Division in growing their presence in Butler and northeast Indiana.”

The LaGrange project calls for constructing and equipping a 95,000-square-foot building at its facility at 1500 N. Detroit St. to increase production of the Cherokee RV line, fifth wheels with more luxurious interiors that include leather furniture.

The company expects to break ground on the LaGrange expansion in October.

The manufacturer employs 9,500 in 10 Indiana. The expansion plans call for adding 120 jobs in Butler and 249 in LaGrange. Stump, who was reached by phone, declined to provide wage information.

Hiring will begin in January at both locations for manufacturing, operations, administrative and management positions, according to a news release. Applications will be accepted online.

Forest River, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is one of the largest RV manufacturers in the country. The company makes travel trailers, fifth wheels, pop-up tent campers, park model trailers, destination trailers, cargo trailers, commercial vehicles, buses, pontoons and mobile restroom trailers.

Indiana manufactures more than eight in 10 RVs in the U.S. and Canada. According to the RV Industry Association, the industry contributes more than $32.4 billion annually to Indiana's economy.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Forest River up to $1.33 million in conditional tax credits based on its Butler job creation plans and up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on its LaGrange job creation plans. The tax abatements are performance-based.

The cities of Butler and LaGrange will consider additional incentives, according to a news release.

