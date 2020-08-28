Black Lives Matter protest at Indiana Tech

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke with power and poignancy 57 years ago in Washington, D.C., and speeches Friday by Indiana Tech students and staff reflected the dreams of the slain civil rights leader.

Equity. Freedom from fear. Peaceful protest. Hope for the future.

More than 100 people gathered at an amphitheater on the college's campus for a Black Lives Matter protest organized by students and Indiana Tech's Office of Diversity and Inclusion. In temperatures above 90 degrees, speakers on the anniversary of King's "I Have a Dream Speech" pushed like he did for understanding and inclusion.

Jalil Pollard, a senior information systems major, bemoaned the fact such speeches still are necessary.

"It's been 155 years since slavery was ended," he said. "Almost two centuries have passed, and we're still dealing with racial issues. We all have the power to create change. We have the opportunity to create change."

The demonstration was held amid unrest around the country over the killings and shootings of Blacks by white police officers, and those who spoke – including Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf, who is white – spoke the names of George Floyd, Tamir Rice, Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Many people held signs with messages such as "White silence is violence," "All Black Lives Matter," "Color is not a crime" and "Good Trouble" – a reference to a quote from the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Monique Goings, a senior majoring in business administration and marketing," said it is important to recognize the names represent people with family who had friends and coworkers.

"Black Lives Matter is not a decoration we only put on display when somebody is killed," she said. "It is a movement. It could have easily been one of us."

