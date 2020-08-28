Capital board eyes new uses for funds

The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday began considering how it might repurpose millions pledged to the Electric Works project, now that its development agreement with Fort Wayne has ended.

The CIB previously committed a $2 million loan for environmental remediation to the site of the former General Electric campus along the west side of Broadway south of downtown.

The Capital Improvement Board additionally pledged $42 million to the $270 million redevelopment project to be paid over several years from revenue from food and beverage taxes administered by the board.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission ended the development agreement for the campus Aug. 3, saying developers had repeatedly failed to meet financial and other deadlines.

CIB member Ben Eisbart suggested the board could reallocate some of the $42 million now that the project is not moving forward. He suggested a faster payoff of a $3.3 million pledge to the NewAllen Alliance.

That group secured a state Stellar Communities grant for revitalization projects in New Haven and rural communities in eastern Allen County.

No vote was taken on the suggestion, but James Cook, board president, said he thought it could be “a good idea.”

Asked after the meeting about the $2 million commitment to Electric Works, Cook said he was unsure as to its status.

He said the pledge was being administered by the former Downtown Development Trust, and he did not know if the money had been spent or if the loan was forgivable under the circumstances of the cancellation.

Fort Wayne attorney Tom Niezer, speaking on behalf of the trust, told The Journal Gazette on Thursday afternoon he wrote then-redevelopment commission Director Nancy Townsend last week, saying he thought the scope of remediation was complete enough to consider that part of the loan agreement fulfilled.

The development group has been submitting invoices and documentation of work, including inspection results, he said.

“There has been an extraordinary amount of environmental remediation at the property,” Niezer said, including demolition and lead-paint removal. “We are at a point where the last payment request has been made, and we're ready to conclude (the loan agreement).

“I think we should be happy and proud of the work that's been done,” he said.

However, he acknowledged a second condition of the loan forgiveness is that the overall project be completed. But he said that was less pressing.

“There's time,” Niezer said. “For purposes of this agreement, we're not at a point that is impacted by the overall issues” surrounding the project,” he said.

The Allen County commissioners also committed $1 million to the remediation loan.

Mac Parker, trust president, said Thursday afternoon the former GE campus “is in much better shape than it was two years ago, and that's a good thing for the community and a good thing for the neighborhood.”

“This is really one of the bright spots of the Electric Works project.”

