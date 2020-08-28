Downtown looking ahead to fall

BuskerFest succumbed to the coronavirus this year, but organizers are forging ahead with plans for other popular annual events.

In early June, Downtown Improvement District officials delayed the annual gathering of street performers until Saturday. In late July, they canceled BuskerFest for 2020.

“We just couldn't figure out social distancing because people want to get up close to see the buskers,” said Mike Galbraith. He leads the Downtown Improvement District, the organization formed to promote Fort Wayne's downtown businesses and keep the area safe and beautiful.

Galbraith has high hopes that Fright Night's zombie walk and the Thanksgiving eve Night of Lights can remain on the calendar, however. He's just not sure exactly what those gatherings will look like.

DID officials are working through options that could be adopted if the pandemic worsens, improves or stays the same, he said.

Fright Night, which promotes Halloween-themed family fun in late October, typically attracts 8,000 to 10,000 people. Organizers are considering scenarios that would spread out participants over a larger area during a longer period of time, Galbraith said.

As for Night of Lights, he is well aware of the important part it plays in some families' holiday traditions. Galbraith remembers holding his young daughters on his shoulders to watch the Santa Claus decoration light up. His old daughter is now in college and the younger one is a high school senior.

“We don't want to lose that,” he said of the lighting, “but we also don't want to have 20,000 people within one foot of each other.”

Options could include plugging in several lighting displays at once, encouraging families to gather in several downtown areas, Galbraith said. Another possibility is plugging in the Santa display at an undisclosed time so that people won't crowd around and count down to the lighting, as they have in years past.

“I don't want to be the Grinch,” he added, referring to a Dr. Seuss character who tried to spoil Christmas for others.

The DID has had some success tweaking previous events to meet Gov. Eric Holcomb's guidelines to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

This month, downtown retailers had a sidewalk sale that allowed shoppers to browse outside.

“So people felt a little bit safer,” Galbraith said.

Participating retailers said sales were significantly higher that weekend than the previous one, making the event a success, Galbraith said.

The Holly Trolley Shopping tour, held in late November, is another annual downtown shopping event. Galbraith doesn't think trolleys can safely shuttle shoppers around the city's center without spreading the coronavirus, but retailers might be able to attract consumers with more sidewalk sales.

sslater@jg.net