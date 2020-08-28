Indiana surpasses 90,000 cases

An additional 1,164 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and six people have died, state officials said Thursday.

That brings to 90,504 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

A total of 3,047 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. An additonal 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state health department and occurred over multiple days.

In Allen County, 67 more residents have tested positive and one person has died, bringing the total to 4,823 cases and 173 deaths as of Thursday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Allen County Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-190.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed 11 new cases Thursday for a total of 321 cases.

As of Thursday, nearly 36% of ICU beds and more than 83% of ventilators were available across the state, the state health department said.

To date, 1,034,746 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,022,537 on Wednesday.