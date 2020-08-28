Losing Do it Best would hurt

If Electric Works is a bust and Do it Best leaves the area, the potential annual loss would be in the neighborhood of $100 million, according to an analysis released this week.

“It's a lot of money,” said Rachel Blakeman, the report's author. “Those are corporate headquarters jobs. They are incredibly valuable to any community, especially Allen County.”

Tom Kelley, president of Kelley Automotive Group, commissioned the study by the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne. His curiosity was piqued after city officials this month canceled their agreement with Electric Works developer RTM Ventures, citing concerns that the project wasn't coming together fast enough.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission said it would be willing to work with another developer – or with RTM – on a newly negotiated agreement. Partners in RTM – Josh Parker, Jeff Kingsbury and Kevan Biggs – continue to pursue the project.

Do it Best had signed on to Electric Works and planned to move its corporate headquarters and more than 400 employees to the former General Electric campus. The hardware cooperative also expects to add 100 jobs in the next few years.

Dan Starr, Do it Best's CEO, told The Journal Gazette last month that the mixed-use development is a critical element in attracting the best talent to his company.

Starr also said he's not aware of any other site in Fort Wayne that would meet the headquarters operation's needs. Starr also said he's confident that RTM's partners are the right choice to lead the redevelopment project.

The broken relationship between RTM Ventures and the city – and the resulting potential of losing a major local employer – has given some local business leaders heartburn. Greater Fort Wayne Inc.'s board this month issued a statement saying redevelopment of the former General Electric campus needs to continue without delay to prevent the city from losing Do it Best, which has an annual payroll of more than $32 million.

“Do it Best provides jobs with wages that are higher than the local average. These are exactly the type of jobs we strive to attract to our community,” the statement said. “The loss of these jobs would not only have a negative effect on the employment and tax base but would also have a ripple effect in the broader economy.”

The total local and state tax impact of Do it Best's direct and related employment totals $2.7 million a year, according to Greater Fort Wayne's calculations.

“The loss of an employer of this magnitude would be unacceptable and would be detrimental to the tremendous momentum that our community has achieved,” the board's statement said.

For her analysis, Blakeman used what she described as a trusted industry model to calculate Do it Best's direct, indirect and induced economic impacts on Allen County. The amounts are the same whether the hardware cooperative remains in its current New Haven location, moves to Electric Works or relocates to another location within the county.

Direct impacts refer to wages paid to Do it Best employees. Indirect refers to payments by Do it Best to other local businesses, for example, a law firm that drafts contracts or a catering venue that hosts a corporate event. Induced impacts refer to money spent by employees in the community, for example, when an information technology expert takes his wife and children out to dinner on a Saturday night.

Blakeman, the Community Research Institute's director, ran the software twice, once with Do it Best's current workforce of 413 and again using the projected 503-member workforce.

The current workforce has an economic impact of $96.7 million on Allen County, she wrote. The expanded workforce would have an economic impact of $117.8 million.

“It helps you understand how companies – or industries, as a whole – pump money through the economy or how much is lost if they leave,” Blakeman said.

April and May, when commerce largely ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided a chilling example of what happens in a local economy when money isn't moving, she added.

The money spent by Do it Best and its workers at other local businesses supports 684 jobs throughout the community, Blakeman found. After the cooperative adds 100 more positions for projected growth, the total increases to 834 jobs.

The 2,000 estimated construction-related jobs linked to the Electric Works project would be in addition to these economic impact numbers.

Losing Do it Best would also make it harder for some other local employers to recruit top talent, Blakeman said. The hardware cooperative employs professionals trained in e-commerce, she said. Other companies with a similar specialty include Sweetwater Sound and Vera Bradley Inc.

Communities with a cluster of employers seeking the same skilled workforce have an easier time attracting applicants, she said.

One scenario Blakeman didn't research was if Do it Best moves its headquarters to, say, Carmel but decides to leave the purchasing department in Fort Wayne, for example. That calculation would be necessary only if Do it Best decides to leave. “We don't want,” she said, “to get to that conversation.”

