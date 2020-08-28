Manhole crew's employer cited year ago for violation

A state inspector visiting a job site run by Crosby Excavating last year found work hazards including workers without hard hats and no cave-in protection for an employee working in a trench nearly 6 feet deep.

The violations of state workplace safety rules are included among four detailed in June 2019 safety orders from the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The Fort Wayne contractor agreed to pay $4,225 to resolve the violations as part of a settlement agreement that allows employers to reduce fines levied by the state agency.

The company also quickly corrected the problems and did not dispute the findings of Jerry W. Lander, the state's director of construction safety.

Crosby Excavating employed three men – Jason Ball, 48, Bronson Ball, 21, and Douglas Kramer, 43 – who were killed Tuesday in an accident while working on a utility project in Columbia City. They were trapped about 20 feet below ground inside a manhole and died from asphyxia associated with a low-oxygen environment and subsequent drowning, Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said.

Jason Ball was Bronson Ball's father.

The company has declined to comment on the accident, but a message posted to Crosby Excavating's Facebook page refers to each of the men who died as outstanding members of its workforce. The post says accounts at Three Rivers Federal Credit Union have been created for donations to help the families of the men.

“Nothing can compare to the loss to the families and the burden that comes along with it,” the post says. “Jason Ball has left behind his wife, Shannon, and two children. Bronson Ball has left behind his mother, Shannon, and two siblings. Doug Kramer has left behind his wife, Kim, and two young daughters. We would like to help them out with monetary donations to ease this burden.”

IOSHA will conduct a safety compliance inspection – a process that can take up to 90 days. The 2019 safety violations came after an inspection May 15, 2019, to June 5, 2019, at the company's worksite on Coliseum Boulevard West.

The inspector said a worker there “failed to identify existing and predictable hazards and/or take the necessary measures to alleviate the hazards of employees being struck by falling objects.” An excavation site also was not inspected by a company employee, records show.

Labeled in Indiana Department of Labor documents as serious, the offenses are the only violations recorded by IOSHA in the past 10 years, according to a review of state records.

Inspections were conducted in 2011, 2014 and 2017, and IOSHA spokeswoman Stephanie McFarland said no safety orders were issued in those cases.

Crosby Excavating last year agreed to an “expedited informal settlement agreement” with IOSHA. The agency offered the deal because the inspection “uncovered no repeated, knowing, or failure to abate violations of IOSHA standards and you are willing to correct the violations that were found” by deadlines set by the state, records show.

“In addition, this was not an accident and/or fatality/catastrophe inspection, nor currently are you delinquent with penalty payments,” documents said.

mleblanc@jg.net