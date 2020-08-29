2 businesses eye New Haven site

Two business entities want to sink more than $13 million into the former Parker-Hannifin industrial site in New Haven.

In applications to have land declared an economic revitalization area, Cedar South LLC and Cedar North LLC say they plan to put two industrial shell buildings on the land, near Rose Avenue. The exact addresses are to be determined.

Both companies have the same New Haven post office box address.

An affiliate of the companies, Cedar Oak Venture LLC, bought the 56 acres of land, with one building on it, in 2016, the applications say. Since then, that building has been leased to two tenants and another building has been built for Continental Diamond Tool.

Cedar North and Cedar South now want to develop two tracts as part of “an integrated industrial park.”

The effect would be to make land “that has been useless and deteriorating and starving” for use productive, the applications say.

Cedar North's investment would be $6.244 million, while Cedar South's would be $7.1 million, the applications say.

The applications do not specify tenants. But the development “does not expect or intend to cause an adverse impact on businesses in the surrounding area” the applications say.

No new jobs estimates are provided, although the applications say that is “one of the primary goals” of the project. No tax-abatement calculations are supplied, although that is a typical result of an economic revitalization area declaration.

According to application documents, construction is predicted to start next month for Cedar North and go until September, 2022. The timeline for Cedar South construction is October 2021 until October 2023.

The proposals will be heard during a New Haven City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at city hall, 815 E. Lincoln Highway.

