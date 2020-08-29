State sees 832 more cases; county adds another death

An additional 832 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 11 have died, state health officials said Friday.

That brings to 91,313 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

A total of 3,058 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. An additional 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state health department and occurred over multiple days.

In Allen County, 24 more have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died, bringing the total to 4,847 cases and 174 deaths as of Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Allen County Department of Health's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed five news cases for a total of 326 cases.

As of Friday, nearly 38% of ICU beds and nearly 84% of ventilators were available across the state, the state health department said.

To date, 1,044,049 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,034,746 on Thursday.