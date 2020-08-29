Wells closes Bluffton BBQ spot over mask fight

Yergy's State Road BBQ in Bluffton was shut down Friday afternoon by Wells County Health Department officials for not complying with health standards, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.

The eatery has been involved in controversy over allowing employees and patrons to not wear face coverings, as is required by a statewide COVID-19 mandate for food-service establishments.

Matt Yergler, who owns the restaurant, has been outspoken about his opposition to the government-mandated rules, including appearing with supporters at a recent health board meeting.

He read a statement and demanded the resignation of two health board members, Jack Wenger and Tom Longenberger. The health department came to the restaurant shortly after 4 p.m., Yergy's Facebook page says.

“We are deeply saddened, but joy fills our hearts. God is faithful. Thank you everyone for your support. We are really grateful,” the post says, promising a news release “shortly.”

Yergy's had been warned this week by health officials who said shutdown could come if the department continued to get complaints. Enforcement of the mask mandate is complaint-driven, they said then.

Neither Wenger nor health department officials could be reached for comment Friday evening.

No notice of the enforcement action was posted on the department's website, but an undated “Statement for Restaurant Partners” that outlines coronavirus rules for reopening restaurants says “All employees shall wear face coverings.”

Yergy's is at 1415 S. Main St. and typically open Thursday through Sunday.

An answering machine answered a call to the eatery Friday evening.

