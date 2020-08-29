Coronavirus Roundup

Here are changes, cancellations and other updates related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vera Bradley raises $633,636

Vera Bradley Inc. announced Friday it has raised $633,636 for the American Nurses Foundation's Coronavirus Response Fund by donating a percentage of sales from its cotton face masks through July.

Since the pandemic began, Vera Bradley has supported the nation's health care workers and first responders, it said in a news release.

In response to the shortage of medical supplies at the onset of the pandemic, the company used the global supply chain to procure and distribute equipment including more than 5 million medical-grade face masks for those on the front lines.

In March, the company also converted operations to manufacture millions of cotton face masks for the public with the brand's cotton fabric and colorful patterns in fitted, pleated and kids styles.

In addition to donating a portion of proceeds to the American Nurses Foundation, Vera Bradley has been donating face masks to their longstanding charity partner, Blessings in a Backpack.

“Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, we have continued to find comfort and guidance in what has always mattered most: each other,” said Rob Wallstrom, chief executive officer of Vera Bradley. “We are inspired every day by the nurses and first responders who have so bravely been taking care of us, and we are honored to support the American Nurses Foundation and the incredible work they're doing to help the nation's largest body of healthcare professionals.”

Area governments get federal grants

Whitley County and the cities of New Haven and Angola have received federal grants through the federal grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced Thursday that 42 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $10.09 million in federal grant funding.

• Angola was awarded $250,000 to provide low-interest, forgivable loans to retailers and restaurants.

• New Haven was awarded $237,500 to manage the intake process of a new micro-loan program to retain LMI jobs and business.

• Whitley County was awarded $250,000 to establish a COVID-19 fund in its existing revolving loan fund program to continue to create jobs and stimulate private investment.