City becomes canvas for artists

Diana Fair's eye was drawn to the rocks, the water and the twisted redbud tree.

So the local artist pulled out her pastels Saturday and set to work capturing the scene she found tucked between Fort Wayne Museum of Art and Arts United Center. Some 31/2 hours later, she was able to sit in the shade and reflect on the experience.

“It's mentally healthy” to create art in the fresh air, she said.

Fair, 75, was among dozens of artists who participated in the Kekionga Plein Air Event downtown on the Arts United Center Plaza.

Plein air – or open air – events bring together artists who create drawings and paintings in a few hours or a full day. The four-day local event, which invited the public to watch the magic as it happened, was sponsored by the Fort Wayne Artists Guild.

Pastels, watercolors and oils are the media used most often, said Sandra McGill, the guild's treasurer.

John Kelty, the guild's president, said this year's gathering required exhaustive coordination to comply with evolving coronavirus guidelines issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Department of Health.

“It was a challenge in a COVID year,” he said. “It was a huge challenge whether or not we were even able to have it.”

The lack of similar artistic gatherings this spring and summer might have made the event even more attractive, he said. Artists traveled from as far away as Florida and Maryland to participate – 57 artists in all.

“From what we understand,” Kelty said, “all eyes are on Fort Wayne to see how this is going.”

The weather hasn't been particularly kind to the organizers. Intense heat, strong storms and brisk breeze sprang up at various times Wednesday through Saturday.

Even so, creating art outdoors appeals to those who value the unique effects on their drawings and paintings, Kelty said.

“You can get more of the atmosphere and the nuances,” he said, describing the difference between referencing a photograph versus viewing the real thing.

Tom DeSomer, who works in watercolors, welcomes the experience.

“It's always challenging as the light changes for the painter,” he said while recounting his experience painting at dusk under the railroad tracks near The Landing. Artists gathered to paint as a group at various sites during the four-day event.

“I got the painting done right before the rain came (Friday),” said DeSomer, 53. “You've got to do it quick. You don't have time to focus on the details.”

The pastor of Harvest Fellowship Church in Leo attended art school in Chicago but put it aside for 20 years. He picked up his paintbrush again five years ago.

“It's something I do to relax,” he said.

Eunice Scully's “Sun Totem,” a fabric piece on display, wasn't entered in the event's competition that included $7,000 in awards divided among about 15 prizes. She created it in one day, but the need for a sewing machine kept her from creating it outdoors.

The work, which includes images of a sun, a fish, a house and a flower, was inspired by Scully's trip to Alaska, where she saw numerous native artworks. The one-time quilting instructor gathered fabric scraps to create her take on traditional totem poles.

The 79-year-old Huntertown woman's love of fabric art sprang from her background in fashion design.

“My whole life,” she said, “has been a pile of fabric.”

