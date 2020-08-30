Faith-based groups draw millions in federal loans

Nearly 60 religious organizations in northeast Indiana received loans of at least $150,000 from the federal Paycheck Protection Program in what one legal scholar called a “clear” violation of the U.S. Constitution and another described as “clearly permissible.”

Between $26 million and $64 million went to faith-based groups, churches and church-affiliated schools, colleges and other entities in the Fort Wayne area, according to data reviewed by The Journal Gazette. Loan amounts were reported in broad ranges by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The funds allowed the tax-exempt borrowers to retain more than 4,100 workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – no doubt a conservative figure considering that job retention numbers went unreported by some of the entities and their lenders.

Christianity Today estimates that at least 11,500 Christian employers across the nation received low-interest loans for $150,000 or more from the Paycheck Protection Program through early July. The magazine and media ministry said the money helped safeguard the jobs of 665,000 people.

All of the area and national loan numbers for faith-based organizations are certainly much higher. The SBA has not released the names and addresses of employers that obtained less than $150,000, which the agency has said account for 86% of the 5.2 million loans approved for businesses and nonprofit organizations.

A professor of law and religion at George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C., said he was “just shocked” that religious organizations were allowed to participate in the program, which targeted small businesses reeling from state-mandated restraints on public gatherings and activities.

“This is as clear a violation of existing Establishment Clause as you could draft,” Robert Tuttle said last week in a telephone interview.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states that Congress “shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The Department of Health and Human Services states that faith-based organizations “may use government money only to support the non-religious social services that they provide.”

But Tuttle said that under the Paycheck Protection Program, “the government is giving money directly to religious organizations to reimburse them for paying (workers) during a particular period of time with no restrictions on what it is the employees will do, whether it is to help you celebrate the Eucharist and perform baptisms. ... The government is paying for the religious work.”

Tuttle is considered an expert on church-state issues. He also is legal counsel to the Washington, D.C., Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America.

'Clearly permissible'

Another authority on church-state matters disputes Tuttle's interpretation of the Constitution as it applies to the loan program.

Richard Garnett, a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School in South Bend, said in an email that “it is clearly permissible, under the First Amendment, for the government to include employees of religious institutions among the beneficiaries of the PPP.” Garnett is founding director of Notre Dame Law School's Program on Church, State, and Society.

“Helping people who work for religious institutions to get through this crisis does not even come close to 'establishing' religion,” he said. “Indeed, to discriminate against such employees would be unconstitutional. The PPP is not about supporting religion; it is about supporting workers and their families.”

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., acknowledged that the federal loan program raises constitutional questions, but he said religious organizations “were impacted just like anybody else” by the pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

“It's an entity that's got a payroll and needs to pay its bills,” Braun said last week in an interview in Fort Wayne.

Braun voted in favor of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, of which the Paycheck Protection Program is part. He attends Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, which received between $150,000 and $350,000 from the program.

In all, employers with fewer than 500 workers have received a combined $525 billion from the loan fund, which stopped taking applications on Aug. 8. The loans, which charge 1% interest, are forgiven if borrowers meet criteria for job retention and eligible expenses.

At a White House media briefing in early April, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence “made sure” that small charities, including faith-based organizations, could receive loans.

Braun said there was little debate or controversy as the CARES Act came together because the “urgency and uncertainty” of the pandemic prompted Congress to act quickly on economic relief and stimulus measures.

Among other things, the CARES Act sent $1,200 to people earning less than $99,000 a year, boosted unemployment insurance benefits and distributed funds to health care providers and state and local government.

As for prospects that federal lawmakers might make a habit of giving financial assistance to religious organizations, Braun said: “I don't think they would. But I don't think, hopefully, (the coronavirus pandemic) is going to be something that becomes routine. There's been nothing about it routine.”

One pastor's point of view

Jon Costas looks at the loan program from multiple perspectives.

Costas is a former four-term Republican mayor of Valparaiso and ex-member of the city council in the northwest Indiana community. He is a partner in a restaurant group that received $695,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program.

“It's certainly been helpful to a lot of people,” he said about the program. “It's certainly been helpful for our businesses.”

Costas also is a pastor at Calvary Church of Valparaiso, a nondenominational evangelical church that did not apply for a loan. He wrote a column in April for Christianity Today in which he cautioned churches about seeking “free money” from the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Churches are not businesses and should approach this matter from a much different perspective,” he wrote at the time.

Costas elaborated on some of the points he made in the column during a phone interview last week. He stressed that he was speaking for himself and not his church.

“It sort of bothered me a little bit that the government is getting that involved in funding churches,” he said.

“If we believe that God provides – and he says, 'I will provide for you' – then we need to be living that out,” Costas said about churches and their finances. “There's a lot of uncertainty here (with the pandemic), but you know, there's been uncertainty for thousands of years, and we believe God has been faithful and will be faithful to us, and we don't need to rely upon the government.

“We're not a business. We're an association formed to promote what we believe to be true, which is biblical truth and the gospel of Jesus Christ. We weren't stopped from doing that,” he said about restrictions on gatherings. “We had to adapt and do it in different ways. And yes, our members for a while couldn't meet in person. Most all churches were providing a Sunday service online and prayer online. In some ways, some churches were reaching more people because they expanded their ability to provide online services.”

Costas said he talked last week with a member of a Fort Wayne church that applied for a loan but has not used it because financial contributions from the congregation have remained strong.

“I don't begrudge churches for taking advantage of” the federal loans, Costas said. “I'm personally glad our church decided not to, and we've done very well.”

The Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend obtained between $350,000 and $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, and at least a dozen Catholic churches in Allen County received separate loans. The diocese cited the “human solidarity” section of the Catechism of the Catholic Church – the church's book of beliefs – in response to questions about its participation in the program.

“Socio-economic problems can be resolved only with the help of all the forms of solidarity: solidarity of the poor among themselves, between rich and poor, of workers among themselves, between employers and employees in a business, solidarity among nations and peoples,” the catechism states.

Notre Dame law professor Garnett said people who work for religious institutions are citizens and taxpayers.

“The government's interest in helping families pay their bills during a pandemic does not change just because a person happens to work for a religiously affiliated school, hospital, agency, or other institution,” Garnett said by email.

“I see nothing un-Christian about people in need accepting assistance from the community in difficult times.”

