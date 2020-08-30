Malls turning to parking lots for money-making events

Shopping mall managers are increasingly thinking outside the big box to attract consumers.

The coronavirus pandemic has made many shoppers reluctant to venture inside the confines of a large, regional mall such as Glenbrook Square. So mall managers are turning to their parking lots to host special events.

Glenbrook, which is owned by Brookfield Properties, has already hosted a couple of food truck rallies this summer.

Other Brookfield malls have used their lots for drive-in movies, drive-thru farmer's markets and drive-thru COVID-19 testing, a service many shopping centers around the country are offering during the pandemic. Wrestling matches, magic shows and drive-in drag shows are also among the events scheduled in some mall parking lots.

The possibilities seem limited only by the imagination.

Someone at Brookfield has floated the idea of holding a drive-in wedding. And the retail real estate developer is also considering renting parts of its parking lots to companies that want to hold drive-in employee meetings.

“We're not closed to anything,” said Michelle Snyder, chief marketing officer at Brookfield Properties.

It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, retail consultant Kate Newlin said. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

“Nobody wants to go there,” Newlin says about malls. “Nobody wanted to go there before COVID.”

Malls have struggled to attract shoppers for years as more people shop online. But the pandemic has hit malls especially hard. Stores that they depend on, such as J.C. Penney, have filed for bankruptcy and are permanently closing several locations, although the Fort Wayne location remains open. Other mall tenants nationally, such as the Gap, stopped paying rent while their stores were temporarily closed.

Retail consultant Jan Rogers Kniffen believes up to half of the 1,000 malls in the U.S. will either close or be unrecognizable in the next two years. Before the pandemic, he expected only 300 to close over the next decade.

The drive-ins mean extra money for malls because production companies typically pay to rent a section of the parking lot. Details of the deals are kept private, but Newlin says renting the parking lot won't make up for the loss of a major tenant such as J.C. Penney.

Malls can benefit in other ways: Some deliver meals from the food court to the parking lot. Others encourage movie goers to park a couple of hours before showtime to pick up dinner inside.

Jefferson Pointe's owner, RED Development, seems slow to embrace the trend. The local mall's online events calendar for August, September and October was empty as of Friday.

Brian Cote, the outdoor lifestyle mall's general manager, said no special events are planned to take advantage of Jefferson Pointe's vast parking lot.

“The only thing we would be doing is things we've done in the past,” he said during a brief phone call.

Jefferson Pointe is making a significant step toward diversifying its tenant base, however, with the upcoming addition of popular grocery Trader Joe's. Malls nationwide have increasingly leased space for unconventional uses including offices, hotels and libraries.

Westfield, an Australian mall operator with U.S. properties, says it has been using its parking lots to draw crowds for years, with circuses, ice skating rinks and car shows. But it had to get more creative during the pandemic, hosting drive-thru high school graduations and other events where people can and socially distance in their car.

Kilburn Live, a production company, has turned five mall parking lots into movie drive-ins and is adding others. Cars are parked at least eight feet apart. Attendees can watch from the roof of their vehicle, outside of it or sit in an opened trunk of an SUV, as long as they stay in their designated spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

