March raises awareness to child sex trafficking

Disturbed by what they see as rising numbers in child sex trafficking, two local mothers of young children took their cause to the Allen County Courthouse to raise awareness.

The demonstration for Save Our Children, a Facebook group created by Shannon Molter and Katie Flora, both of Fort Wayne, drew about 40 people who brought signs to hold on Clinton Street after a short march on downtown streets.

Slogans included “Pedophilia is NOT a Sexual orientation! #SaveOurChildren,” and a photo of children with the words “NOT FOR SALE.” Another one: “Start Calling Out these boyfriends, family members and friends! This Fight Starts At Home.”

“We just want to bring awareness to the fact that (child) sex trafficking is not just in America, but in Fort Wayne,” said Molter, mother of three. She said the group will look into implementing school programs for children and look at legislation that could restrict pornography, besides interacting with local law enforcement.

Molter and Flora distinguished the name of their newly created group from Save The Children, an organization that has been criticized for being too political, they said. Molter and Flora are also associated with the creators of another new local group, Hoosiers Against Human Trafficking, which held a demonstration July 30 at the courthouse green and will work with them, they added.

Flora cited numbers that up to a half-million children are trafficked every year in the U.S. and only 1% of those are identified.

“It's a billion-dollar industry,” Flora said. She has two young daughters.

The drug trade is different from trafficking in that the product – a child – can be sold multiple times a day, they said.

“A lot of these kids are groomed to think it's normal and it's not,” Flora said. Children should have more training in inappropriate touching. Flora said she has decided against allowing her children to attend sleepovers, except where she is certain she knows the family well.

Sisters Becca Miner of Bluffton, and Rachael King of Fort Wayne, didn't know Molter or Flora when they saw the event pop up on Facebook.

Miner is a teacher and King, a social worker. Both are “mandated reporters,” meaning if they become aware of a child who is being abused they are required to report it. The first step is to call the Indiana hotline, they said. There are also officials like school resource officers and guidance counselors who can act in this type of information, they said.

King said they came to the demonstration to learn more about it and “what actually goes on.”

“It's a difficult topic to comprehend why anyone would hurt a child like that,” she added.

Miner agreed. “It's not easy to watch or hear about. Like she said, how do you hurt an innocent child?” she said.

