Waiting for opportunity to serve on local boards

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has made scant use of a list of names of potential board and commission appointees, largely because the vetting process for upcoming vacancies in January won't begin until late fall.

In June, community leaders presented Henry with the names of 40 Black residents who would be willing and qualified to serve on one or more city boards. The mayor appoints 176 representatives to 38 boards or commissions in Allen County, including the state-run Urban Transportation Board.

The list was compiled by a group of Black local government leaders – including City Council members Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and names were informally vetted. The list was in response to a statement Henry made in early June that while he wants more minority representation, there appeared to be a lack of interest.

The list was announced amid a series of protests over racial injustices. Activists have said policy changes are necessary and begin with public boards and commissions. Tucker, Hines and Councilwoman Michelle Chambers, D-at large, have expressed concerns about a lack of gender and racial diversity in candidates who were being appointed and reappointed.

The Journal Gazette this month attempted to contact more than 20 of those on the list, which includes pastors, businessmen and women, teachers, community activists and people with bachelor's degrees, master's degrees and doctorates. The Journal Gazette spoke to 12. Of those who spoke to a reporter, none said they had been contacted for a potential spot on a board.

Several expressed disappointment.

“Absolutely disappointed,” said Donita Mudd about not being contacted. “I'm forever reading about the impact these boards have, but I don't see anything happening” along the lines of gaining more diversity.

Mudd, a small-business owner and community activist involved in trying to save the Ward Elementary School building, said she submitted an application. She is interested in serving on a community or economic development board.

“I actually submitted an application to the mayor,” she said, adding “the only response was all the spots were filled.”

Mudd said one reason she and other community leaders haven't been chosen is that “if you're more outspoken ... and the direction you are going in is not the direction they're considering, then (city officials) won't want to work with you.”

You're likely to be brushed aside to positions “of less power,” she said.

Realtor Nena Bailey, said she also was disappointed. Bailey said she volunteered for Henry's 2019 campaign and wasn't sure why she hadn't been contacted.

“It would be nice to be involved, but it's hard to get involved unless you know someone,” she said. “I don't know if the list is going to make a difference or not.

In an interview last week, Tucker said change begins with who has a seat at the table.

“I think that's disappointing. ... People are putting in work to show there are quality (people) out there, and it's a shame if they're not being looked at,” she said.

“It's bad if they're not being contacted,” Tucker said of the vetting process.

“What I hope to see is the names that have been provided that are the most qualified individuals would be chosen from that list. ... If they say the people aren't qualified, then I'm afraid there's no list that would serve, and we would have to sit this one out.”

In an interview Tuesday, Henry said the selection process for January's vacancies won't start until November.

In many cases, the amount of time mayoral appointments sit on a given board or commission is staggered. Terms for 61 mayoral appointees will expire in 2021; most will end in January, but others expire in June and December.

There are currently only two openings, both on the Mayor's Commission on Domestic Violence, Rape & Sexual Harassment.

Those positions became open this year, city spokesman John Perlich said, but COVID-19 caused that commission's meetings to slow down. The body is beginning to meet again, however.

“There has been interest from members of the community regarding those two spots,” he said. “Those spots will be filled sooner than January, likely in the very near future.”

The appointment process, Henry said, begins with an application located on the city website. Anyone who wants to serve is asked to fill out an online application and indicate the board on which they'd like to sit. City staff compiles the applications and files them according to the boards and commissions in which the applicant indicated interest.

“When an opening comes in that area, they pull the file, give me the file of all the applications and I go through it,” Henry said.

However, Regenia Frison-Jones, now running for the Fort Wayne Community Schools board seat held by Glenna Jehl, said it isn't always that easy.

Frison-Jones said she contacted the mayor's office about whether there was a deadline to apply, and was told there wasn't.

When she submitted the application, she said, she received an email stating it had been received, but the deadline had passed.

The city's boards and commissions website does not mention deadlines.

Andy Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said unlike the City Council, some of the so-called smaller boards and commissions – like the Board of Zoning Appeals – can have more immediate community impact, but on a smaller geographic scale.

Board of Zoning Appeals decisions, for example, rarely have a citywide impact, but matter greatly to neighbors adjacent to a project.

Downs has been on the Fort Wayne Housing Authority Board since 2006 and previously served on other city boards. Several factors could help explain a lack of diversity among them, he said.

Sometimes there's the “holdover effect,” Downs said, in which everyone on a board expresses an interest in continuing to serve. In other cases, he said, it's important to look at who is being asked for recommendations about who might serve.

“If what you have is a group of white men making recommendations about who might serve on boards and commissions, given the composition of our city, and from a residential standpoint, the segregated nature of our city, the result is a list of individuals who serve who are not representative of the broader community,” Downs said.

That's where lists like the one Henry received from Hines and Tucker and the Profiles in Public Service announced last week by AVOW: Advancing the Voices of Women can be greatly beneficial, Downs added.

Some of those included on Hines and Tucker's list agreed, and said they still believe the list has utility.

Crystal Bush, pastor and bishop of New Zion Tabernacle Church and a Fort Wayne Community Schools principal, said compiling the list is “not an end-all.”

“I definitely think the list would help, especially in this COVID season, especially because it gives you a starting place,” she said.

Bush said she would like to serve on the city's Domestic Violence Commission, because her skills fit and she believes the issue faces increased need because of the pandemic.

“I would just like to be a resource for people.”

Obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Emmary Butler said a list is better than word-of-mouth as a starting point for who's available.

“You don't find out things, unless you're in a certain circle,” she said. “To call people to action instead of just waiting for someone to seek something out sometimes works better.”

