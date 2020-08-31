Grand Wayne seeing bright spots

Losses for Grand Wayne Center because of the coronavirus pandemic are mounting but may be cushioned by a small uptick in downtown hotel business.

Downtown hotels that support the meeting and convention venue have rebounded in recent months, said Bart Shaw, Grand Wayne executive director.

Those hotels saw a 52% occupancy rate in July, down from 66% in the same month last year. But occupancy was up from 45% in June and 20% during the worst part of the pandemic in the spring, he said.

“My guess is that September will retreat a bit,” he said. That's because the start of school typically causes business from family vacations and traveling youth sports events to slack off, Shaw said.

Annual income from the innkeeper's tax that funds Grand Wayne might also go down because hotels are offering lower rates. The average daily rate went from about $103 at this time last year to $81 now, Shaw said.

Last month, Shaw reported a 40% drop in revenue compared with July last year from coronavirus restrictions on gatherings. Grand Wayne was also 40% off 2020 budget expectations, he said then.

Now, the numbers have been revised to 60%. “I think we are on pace to meet that low bar,” he said during a meeting Thursday of the Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board that oversees Grand Wayne.

Citywide, hotel occupancy stands in the low-40% range for July, up from about 35% in June and less in May, said Dan O'Connell, chief executive officer of Visit Fort Wayne.

“On weekends, hotels have done well because of sporting events. There were some weekends when some properties were sold out,” he said.

Marcy McKinley, Grand Wayne director of sales and marketing, said the center is “still getting our fair share of cancellations” because of COVID-19, with organizers of events as far out as October through December still considering whether meetings should be held.

A “bright spot,” she said, is the venue is booking more weddings with about 225 people as other venues are closed or cannot provide social distancing. “Because we had so much space we're able to spread them out and accommodate them,” she said.

Grand Wayne also has been able to adapt to part in-person and part virtual conventions, she said. The center also recently hosted a successful CrossFit competition in conjunction with other sites, including Parkview Field.

The center has purchased a disinfectant fogger and, after waiting 12 weeks for delivery, has been using it on meeting rooms before and after events, Shaw said.

“We're getting through this reinventing everything we do,” he said.

