Annual Labor Day picnic gets canceled

Chalk up one more victim of the coronavirus pandemic: the Labor Day picnic.

The annual event, which typically attracts an estimated 6,000 people to Headwaters Park, has been canceled for 2020.

“The health and well-being of all people is very important to organized labor. Therefore, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions such as wearing mask, social distancing, etc., there will not be a picnic this year,” said Lloyd Osborne, president of the Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO.

“We at the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO Labor Chapter will truly miss being with the people of this community celebrating Labor Day together,” he said in an email. “However, we are going to focus on being together next year for Labor Day 2021!”

Osborne is also business representative for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399. The Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation includes workers from Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, Marion and Kokomo.

United Auto Workers Local 2209 and Teamsters Local 414 also are among the organizations that contribute time and money to the annual picnic.

This would have been the Labor Day picnic's 39th consecutive year. Free chili, hot dogs, beer and soft drinks are among the draws. The event also features bingo, live music and children's activities.

No union affiliation is required to attend the annual picnic. The gathering celebrates all workers, even those who are unemployed.

The Workers' Project, which has co-sponsored the picnic in recent years, has also in past years used the gathering as an opportunity to survey people about their experiences on the job, in the community and in the school system. The local nonprofit records the experiences of people not usually given a voice, including the unemployed, poor and immigrant populations.

In recent years, Burmese and Hispanic workers have contributed to the picnic by preparing and sharing food native to their homelands.

