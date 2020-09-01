Antigen test sees quicker results

Almost 1 in 5 Allen County coronavirus cases reported since July 28 has been detected by an antigen test – a newer type of test that has become more widely used since being federally approved in early May.

Antigen tests, like so-called diagnostic tests, also called PCR tests, detect if a person is actively infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. Both test types use a sample of secretions taken by a swab of a person's nose or throat.

Antigen tests work differently, however. They look for proteins from the virus, as opposed to PCR tests' detection of the virus's genetic material.

“Because these tests are faster and less expensive than PCR tests, antigen tests may be more practical to use for large numbers of people,” according to a coronavirus fact sheet published by the Mayo Clinic.

“More (local) practices are opting to use the antigen tests because they are faster, about an hour for results, and effective with folks experiencing common symptoms of COVID-19,” said Megan Hubartt, Allen County Department of Health spokeswoman.

But because of an increased chance of negative results, she said, experts typically recommend antigen tests be used as a screening test, with results confirmed by PCR testing.

In Indiana, antigen test results are classified as “probable” but counted in with other positive cases.

Mayo Clinic experts say antigen tests are used primarily for rapid screening in hospitals, workplaces and other places where it's important to know whether someone is capable of spreading disease.

Of the 592 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Allen County reported since July 28, 115 – 19.4% – were “probable” cases” from antigen tests. The county reported 25 new cases Monday. with three from antigen tests.

The new cases put the county's total at 4,979 and with no new deaths to add to the county's 174 total.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Monday that 897 additional people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 from both types of tests, for a total of 94,196.

Deaths statewide climbed to 3,077, an increase of five from Sunday. An additional 219 probable deaths have been reported in those for whom no positive test is on record.

A third type of COVID-19 test looks for antibodies, substances produced by the body to fight the germ. Antibody tests can – but do not necessarily – reveal an active infection.

Antibody tests, which are blood tests, tell whether a person has been infected, with antibodies arising as soon as four days to more than a week after infection. Typically, antibodies linger and make it unlikely a person will have another infection.

It's unknown, however, whether COVID-19 antibodies prevent a person from getting sick again. The overall reliability of the tests is also still being evaluated. They are not frequently used, state health officials say.

