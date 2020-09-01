Indiana

Warnings added at intersections

The Indiana Department of Transportation says its crews will begin making changes this week aimed at reducing collisions at certain intersections around the state.

The agency said the “intersection conflict warning systems” are being put in place to alert drivers of traffic at two-way, stop sign-controlled intersections.

The new systems use signs and flashing yellow lights to warn drivers who are either approaching an intersection on a major road or are waiting at the stop sign to enter the intersection from a minor road.

The Federal Highway Administration says the systems can reduce severe crashes by up to 30%.

Hand sanitizer maker faces suit

A northern Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the distributor of a recalled hand sanitizer over the presence of toxic methanol in the product, alleging that her children suffered severe side effects.

The lawsuit, filed last month in St. Joseph County, seeks penalties. It names Texas-based 4e Brands North America, which distributes Blumen hand sanitizer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration found the product contained methanol, or wood alcohol, which is toxic and can be deadly.

The company, which issued a voluntary recall in July, did not return a message seeking comment.

The Osceola woman claims her children's side effects included headaches and vomiting.

The lawsuit accuses the company of violating Indiana's Products Liability Act and Deceptive Consumer Sales Act and seeks class action status.

Girl swept away in creek, dies

A 12-year-old girl died over the weekend after she was swept away in a creek that's a popular swimming spot in northwest Indiana, authorities said.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday on the body of Felipa Laynes Pedro, who died Sunday, said Carrie Costello, chief deputy coroner for the Tippecanoe County coroner's office.

Felipa had celebrated her 12th birthday a week earlier, Costello said.

She vanished Sunday afternoon after she was swept away while she was with her 13-year-old brother in Wildcat Creek at Wildcat Creek Park just east of Lafayette, according to Lt. Matthew Couch of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department.

Couch said that when police were called about 4:50 p.m., the girl's family had been searching for her for about an hour in the area about 110 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Divers with the county's Water Response Team found her just below the water's surface, and she was pronounced dead at a Lafayette hospital, the Journal & Courier reported.